January 14, 2021
- Last year, PSA's port terminals moved
record traffic of 86.6 million containers
- +1.7% increase on 2019
- In 2020, port terminals for containers managed by the
terminalist PSA International in Singapore have moved a
volume of traffic that has never been reached before, having been equal to
86.6 million teu, an increase of +1.7% on the year
Previous. Growth was generated by the +3.7% increase in
traffic moveded by the group's foreign terminals which is
amounted to 50.0 million teu and that more than compensated
the -0.9% drop in traffic in singapore's port
which was 36.6 million teu.
