



January 14, 2021

+1.7% increase on 2019

In 2020, port terminals for containers managed by the terminalist PSA International in Singapore have moved a volume of traffic that has never been reached before, having been equal to 86.6 million teu, an increase of +1.7% on the year Previous. Growth was generated by the +3.7% increase in traffic moveded by the group's foreign terminals which is amounted to 50.0 million teu and that more than compensated the -0.9% drop in traffic in singapore's port which was 36.6 million teu.









