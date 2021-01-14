|
|
|
|
January 14, 2021
|
|
- The CLI indices continue to show a recovery in
OECD economies
-
- The indication also applies to the euro area included
Germany, France and Italy
-
- The Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the indices developed
by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) to provide a short-term forecast of the points of
economic cycles, continue to recover from the lows of the
achieved due to the impact on the world economies of the
covid-19 pandemic. The OECD has today announced that, among the
economies, the CLI indices of the US and Japan continue to
stable growth, an indication that is currently valid for
also for the euro area as a whole included - it has
specified the organization - Germany, France and Italy. In addition
the CLI index for Canada continues to show a constant
improvement, while that for the United Kingdom continues to
highlight a slowdown.
-
- Among the major emerging economies, the CAs for Brazil and the
China's manufacturing sector continues to report a steady
increase, while those relating to India and Russia continue to
to aim for stable growth.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail