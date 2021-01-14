



January 14, 2021

Original news The CLI indices continue to show a recovery in OECD economies

The indication also applies to the euro area included Germany, France and Italy

The Composite Leading Indicators (CLI), the indices developed by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to provide a short-term forecast of the points of economic cycles, continue to recover from the lows of the achieved due to the impact on the world economies of the covid-19 pandemic. The OECD has today announced that, among the economies, the CLI indices of the US and Japan continue to stable growth, an indication that is currently valid for also for the euro area as a whole included - it has specified the organization - Germany, France and Italy. In addition the CLI index for Canada continues to show a constant improvement, while that for the United Kingdom continues to highlight a slowdown.

Among the major emerging economies, the CAs for Brazil and the China's manufacturing sector continues to report a steady increase, while those relating to India and Russia continue to to aim for stable growth.









