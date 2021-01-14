|
January 14, 2021
- MIT to deliver over five million euros to AdSP
of the Central Adriatic
- Positive response to the request for assistance submitted
by the body
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central has announced that the institution will receive additional funds for
€5.52 million that will arrive again this year as a result of
of the request for assistance submitted by the institution to the Ministry of
infrastructure and transport, which has been positively reflected in the
decree disbursing the equalisation fund for the
national port authorities. The amount will be used to
routine maintenance work on the infrastructure of the six
ports of competence, Pesaro, Ancona-Falconara Marittimo and San
Benedetto del Tronto in marche, Pescara and Ortona in Abruzzo.
- The AdSP specified that the most
five million euros will be added to the resources already
allocated in the 2021 budget of the
Port System for maintenance, for a total of 21.5 million
total of which 1.5 million for the ordinary and 20 million for
the extraordinary one. These are joined by the 30 million, always
from the adsp budget, for the realization of works of
great infrastructure.
- "It is a great satisfaction, " underlined the
President of the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri - that the commitment
port system authority is recognised by the Port System Authority
Ministry of Infrastructure with the allocation of additional
resources that can be used to improve operations
of all the ports administered. The work of improvement continues
infrastructure thanks to the professionalism of the entire
AdSP structure aimed at promoting the activities of companies
port and workers always with the aim of creating new
investment prospects and new jobs.'
