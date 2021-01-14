



January 14, 2021

Original news MIT to deliver over five million euros to AdSP of the Central Adriatic

Positive response to the request for assistance submitted by the body

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Central has announced that the institution will receive additional funds for €5.52 million that will arrive again this year as a result of of the request for assistance submitted by the institution to the Ministry of infrastructure and transport, which has been positively reflected in the decree disbursing the equalisation fund for the national port authorities. The amount will be used to routine maintenance work on the infrastructure of the six ports of competence, Pesaro, Ancona-Falconara Marittimo and San Benedetto del Tronto in marche, Pescara and Ortona in Abruzzo.

The AdSP specified that the most five million euros will be added to the resources already allocated in the 2021 budget of the Port System for maintenance, for a total of 21.5 million total of which 1.5 million for the ordinary and 20 million for the extraordinary one. These are joined by the 30 million, always from the adsp budget, for the realization of works of great infrastructure.

"It is a great satisfaction, " underlined the President of the AdSP, Rodolfo Giampieri - that the commitment port system authority is recognised by the Port System Authority Ministry of Infrastructure with the allocation of additional resources that can be used to improve operations of all the ports administered. The work of improvement continues infrastructure thanks to the professionalism of the entire AdSP structure aimed at promoting the activities of companies port and workers always with the aim of creating new investment prospects and new jobs.'







