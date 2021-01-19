



January 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last year the port of Zeebrugge moved 47.0 million tonnes of goods (+3.0%)

Down -6.4% in the fourth quarter

Last year the port of Zeebrugge moved 47.0 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +3.0% on 2019 which is the result of the significant growth of +34.3% in recorded traffic in the first quarter of 2020 followed by decreases in -4.4%, -10.4% and -6.4% respectively in the three periods quarterly results. To mark a rise in all four quarters of 2020 were the volumes of container traffic and, contrary to what has happened in most European ports, solid bulk. Last year containerised traffic totalled almost 18.0 million tonnes (+10.3%), with container handling that was 1.8 million teu (+5.9%). Solid bulk traffic, mainly due to the series of infrastructure works that are carrying out in the Belgian port region, it has increased by +29.0% to 1.7 million tonnes. The growth of the liquid bulk traffic, which in 2020 was 12.6 million tonnes (+16.4%). On the other hand, rolling stock is falling which, at 14.2 million tonnes, fell by -14.2%.









