January 19, 2021
- Down -6.4% in the fourth quarter
- Last year the port of Zeebrugge moved 47.0 million
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +3.0% on 2019 which is
the result of the significant growth of +34.3% in recorded traffic
in the first quarter of 2020 followed by decreases in
-4.4%, -10.4% and -6.4% respectively in the three periods
quarterly results. To mark a rise in all four
quarters of 2020 were the volumes of container traffic and,
contrary to what has happened in most European ports,
solid bulk. Last year containerised traffic
totalled almost 18.0 million tonnes
(+10.3%), with container handling that was
1.8 million teu (+5.9%). Solid bulk traffic,
mainly due to the series of infrastructure works that
are carrying out in the Belgian port region, it has increased
by +29.0% to 1.7 million tonnes. The growth of the
liquid bulk traffic, which in 2020 was
12.6 million tonnes (+16.4%). On the other hand, rolling stock is falling
which, at 14.2 million tonnes, fell by -14.2%.
