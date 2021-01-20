|
January 20, 2021
- Masucci (Propeller Clubs): the establishment of a
Ministry of the Sea
-
- There can be no -- he pointed out -- a dicastery
dedicated to such a vital sector for our country
-
- Umberto Masucci, national president of The International
Propeller Clubs, an association that aims to promote, support and support
and develop maritime activities, called for the establishment of
of a Ministry of the Sea. "Italy, he stressed, has more
of 8,000 kilometers of coastline in the middle of the Mediterranean in the face of
60 million inhabitants. More than one billion and 400 live in China
millions of people with a cost of 14,000 kilometers: it would be enough
this data to highlight in a plastic way the importance of the sea
in our country. There can be no dedicated dicastery
to such a vital sector for our country.
-
- Masucci noted that in the current difficult historical moment
Italy can play a leading and leading role in order to
the European Union by enhancing knowledge and making the
Mediterranean a centre for reviving transport, tourism,
submarines, fishing, industry, integrated coastal management and
maritime spaces. Specifying that the sea should be understood
globally as a relaunch of the entire economy according to an approach
cultural heritage, in an integrated and sustainable holistic vision,
the president of the Italian Propeller Clubs also noted that
the Italian port needs an overview where the
interconnections between ports, road and rail networks, supported by
by an adequate integrated and innovative logistics system,
play a decisive role, including through the development of
so-called "smart logistics".
-
- Masucci stressed that the need to establish the
new dicastery dedicated to the sea is confirmed by what has been done
the other Mediterranean countries, with Greece and Cyprus ing a
Ministry of the Sea, with France setting up a Secretary of
of the Sea that responds directly to the president for the entire
maritime strategy, with Spain has strengthened the structures of
Puertos del Estado and the Ministry of Fomento.
-
- "Our appeal - concluded Masucci - is also
to all cluster associations to join in the
request to the policy of a Ministry of the Sea.'
