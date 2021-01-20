



January 20, 2021

There can be no -- he pointed out -- a dicastery dedicated to such a vital sector for our country

Umberto Masucci, national president of The International Propeller Clubs, an association that aims to promote, support and support and develop maritime activities, called for the establishment of of a Ministry of the Sea. "Italy, he stressed, has more of 8,000 kilometers of coastline in the middle of the Mediterranean in the face of 60 million inhabitants. More than one billion and 400 live in China millions of people with a cost of 14,000 kilometers: it would be enough this data to highlight in a plastic way the importance of the sea in our country. There can be no dedicated dicastery to such a vital sector for our country.

Masucci noted that in the current difficult historical moment Italy can play a leading and leading role in order to the European Union by enhancing knowledge and making the Mediterranean a centre for reviving transport, tourism, submarines, fishing, industry, integrated coastal management and maritime spaces. Specifying that the sea should be understood globally as a relaunch of the entire economy according to an approach cultural heritage, in an integrated and sustainable holistic vision, the president of the Italian Propeller Clubs also noted that the Italian port needs an overview where the interconnections between ports, road and rail networks, supported by by an adequate integrated and innovative logistics system, play a decisive role, including through the development of so-called "smart logistics".

Masucci stressed that the need to establish the new dicastery dedicated to the sea is confirmed by what has been done the other Mediterranean countries, with Greece and Cyprus ing a Ministry of the Sea, with France setting up a Secretary of of the Sea that responds directly to the president for the entire maritime strategy, with Spain has strengthened the structures of Puertos del Estado and the Ministry of Fomento.

"Our appeal - concluded Masucci - is also to all cluster associations to join in the request to the policy of a Ministry of the Sea.'







