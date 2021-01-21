|
|
|
|
|
|
- Grimaldi (ALIS): include transport operators and
logistics among the priority categories for vaccination
-
- It is necessary - he stressed - to protect
the health of those who guarantee every day the delivery of
goods and basic necessities
-
- "Given the fundamental role played by the operators of the
transport and logistics during the pandemic and taking into account the
of their unceasing work recognized by all, is
important for the government to consider them as a priority category
for vaccination.' This was underlined by the President of the
of the Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association
(ALIS), Guido Grimaldi, expressing his support for the
with which the campaign of
vaccination following the approval by the EMA of the first
covid vaccine and highlighting at the same time the need to
to recognize due protection to the essential role played by the
transport and logistics including workers in the sector
among the priority categories.
-
- "If it is true that, as the
government, the order of priority must take into account the risk of
disease, as well as the availability of vaccines
themselves, is equally legitimate -- noted the President
of ALIS -- to believe that the whole people of transport and
logistics should be one of these priority categories, in particular
consideration of the fundamental work done in sourcing
for the whole of our country, and in particular for the
supply of vaccines themselves, medicines and sanitary products
for hospitals, and for the supply of all the great
distribution and the industrial and
agricultural and food, etc.'
-
- "Seafarers, drivers, railway workers,
warehouse workers, agents and port terminal operators and
- recalled Grimaldi - are in fact continuing to
work with a strong sense of duty, courage,
professionalism and responsibility, and for this reason it is
necessary to protect them as essential in the chain of
the overall supply of goods.'
-
- "After the applause and the signs of closeness and esteem
from the Pope and the government to the men and women of transport and
logistics for the heroic work done during all phases,
especially the most critical ones, the emergency
the president of ALIS concluded that it is
institutions that today the ALIS cluster is calling for the maximum
attention to concretely protect the health of those who guarantee
every day the delivery of goods and basic necessities,
including food, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, so
such as the very distribution of vaccines throughout the territory
the national level.'
|
