



January 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Grimaldi (ALIS): include transport operators and logistics among the priority categories for vaccination

It is necessary - he stressed - to protect the health of those who guarantee every day the delivery of goods and basic necessities

"Given the fundamental role played by the operators of the transport and logistics during the pandemic and taking into account the of their unceasing work recognized by all, is important for the government to consider them as a priority category for vaccination.' This was underlined by the President of the of the Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association (ALIS), Guido Grimaldi, expressing his support for the with which the campaign of vaccination following the approval by the EMA of the first covid vaccine and highlighting at the same time the need to to recognize due protection to the essential role played by the transport and logistics including workers in the sector among the priority categories.

"If it is true that, as the government, the order of priority must take into account the risk of disease, as well as the availability of vaccines themselves, is equally legitimate -- noted the President of ALIS -- to believe that the whole people of transport and logistics should be one of these priority categories, in particular consideration of the fundamental work done in sourcing for the whole of our country, and in particular for the supply of vaccines themselves, medicines and sanitary products for hospitals, and for the supply of all the great distribution and the industrial and agricultural and food, etc.'

"Seafarers, drivers, railway workers, warehouse workers, agents and port terminal operators and - recalled Grimaldi - are in fact continuing to work with a strong sense of duty, courage, professionalism and responsibility, and for this reason it is necessary to protect them as essential in the chain of the overall supply of goods.'

"After the applause and the signs of closeness and esteem from the Pope and the government to the men and women of transport and logistics for the heroic work done during all phases, especially the most critical ones, the emergency the president of ALIS concluded that it is institutions that today the ALIS cluster is calling for the maximum attention to concretely protect the health of those who guarantee every day the delivery of goods and basic necessities, including food, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, so such as the very distribution of vaccines throughout the territory the national level.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail