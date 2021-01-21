



January 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New annual container traffic record in Algeciras in terms of the weight of the moveded loads

In 2020, the total number of goods moved by the Spanish port decreased by -2.0%, Record peak also of goods Conventional

In 2020, freight traffic moveded from the port of Algeciras amounted to 107.3 million tonnes, with a down -2.0% on the previous year. Traffic only containerized set the new historical annual record with 65.4 million tonnes (+1.8%), volume that was carried out with a handling of containers that in terms of containers of 20' (teu) was slightly down, being less than 5.11 million teu (-0.4%). A new record was also marked by conventional goods that totalled almost 9.3 million tonnes (+2.8%). In decrease, on the other hand, the bulk, with the liquid loads that are down by -7.4% to 28.3 million tonnes and solid tonnes 553,000 tons (-43.2%).











