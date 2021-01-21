|
|
January 21, 2021
|
|
- New annual container traffic record in Algeciras
in terms of the weight of the moveded loads
-
- In 2020, the total number of goods moved by the Spanish port
decreased by -2.0%, Record peak also of goods
Conventional
-
- In 2020, freight traffic moveded from the port of
Algeciras amounted to 107.3 million tonnes, with a
down -2.0% on the previous year. Traffic only
containerized set the new historical annual record with
65.4 million tonnes (+1.8%), volume that was
carried out with a handling of containers that in terms of
containers of 20' (teu) was slightly down, being
less than 5.11 million teu (-0.4%). A new record
was also marked by conventional goods that
totalled almost 9.3 million tonnes (+2.8%). In
decrease, on the other hand, the bulk, with the liquid loads that are
down by -7.4% to 28.3 million tonnes and solid tonnes
553,000 tons (-43.2%).