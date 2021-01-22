|
|
January 22, 2021
|
|
- Last year, container traffic moveded by the
Global Ports increased by +6.6%
-
- Bulk traffic grew by +39.8%
-
- In 2020, container traffic moveded by terminals
of the Russian group Global Ports was 1.53
million teu, with an increase of +6.6% on the previous year,
traffic that was equal to 30% of the entire traffic
containerised in the Russian market which - the company has made known - is
5.05 million teu, down -0.8% on 2019.
-
- In addition, last year Global Ports terminals
5.07 million tonnes of bulk (+39.8%), 82,000 tonnes of bulk
car (-20.4%) and 20,000 ro-ro units (+1.5%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail