January 22, 2021

Last year, container traffic moveded by the Global Ports increased by +6.6%

Bulk traffic grew by +39.8%

In 2020, container traffic moveded by terminals of the Russian group Global Ports was 1.53 million teu, with an increase of +6.6% on the previous year, traffic that was equal to 30% of the entire traffic containerised in the Russian market which - the company has made known - is 5.05 million teu, down -0.8% on 2019.

In addition, last year Global Ports terminals 5.07 million tonnes of bulk (+39.8%), 82,000 tonnes of bulk car (-20.4%) and 20,000 ro-ro units (+1.5%).





