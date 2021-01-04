



January 22, 2021

It is - he stressed - a priority infrastructure not only for the ports of La Spezia and Carrara, but also for the entire infrastructure system of Northern Italy

The new President of the Port System Authority of the The Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, highlighted the particular importance of the inclusion in the president's draft decree Council of Ministers to complete the doubling of the Pontremolese railway line. By wishing you all the best engineer Mariano Cocchetti of RFI, identified by the measure as extraordinary commissioner for enforcement of the work, Sommariva noted that "with the insertion of the Pontremolese in the Dpcm was made a remarkable leap of quality, having obtained the work of national dignity, certainty of funding and procedures. Now we have a important tool to play an increasingly important role in incisive in international competition.'

Sommariva stressed that it is an infrastructure rightly considered a priority, not only for the port of Spezia and marina di Carrara, but also for the entire system infrastructure and logistics of northern Italy, in relation to the completion of the Tyrrhenian-Brenner corridor that concerns the liguria, tuscany, emilia romagna, lombardy and veneto regions. In addition, the work, inserted in the Comprehensive network in the planning of trans-European transport networks, represents a the most direct connection to the Scandinavia- mediterranean, the largest of the four European corridors that they cross Italy and an important North-South link.







