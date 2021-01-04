|
January 22, 2021
- Summary: qualitative leap with the insertion of the
Pontremolese in the Dpcm
- It is - he stressed - a priority infrastructure
not only for the ports of La Spezia and Carrara, but also for the entire
infrastructure system of Northern Italy
- The new President of the Port System Authority of the
The Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, highlighted the particular
importance of the inclusion in the president's draft decree
Council of Ministers to complete the doubling of the
Pontremolese railway line. By wishing you all the best
engineer Mariano Cocchetti of RFI, identified by the
measure as extraordinary commissioner for enforcement
of the work, Sommariva noted that "with the insertion of the
Pontremolese in the Dpcm was made a remarkable leap of
quality, having obtained the work of national dignity,
certainty of funding and procedures. Now we have a
important tool to play an increasingly important role in
incisive in international competition.'
- Sommariva stressed that it is an infrastructure
rightly considered a priority, not only for the port of
Spezia and marina di Carrara, but also for the entire system
infrastructure and logistics of northern Italy, in relation to the
completion of the Tyrrhenian-Brenner corridor that concerns the
liguria, tuscany, emilia romagna, lombardy and veneto regions.
In addition, the work, inserted in the Comprehensive network in the
planning of trans-European transport networks, represents a
the most direct connection to the Scandinavia-
mediterranean, the largest of the four European corridors that
they cross Italy and an important North-South link.
