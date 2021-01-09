



January 25, 2021

Passengers down -76%

Last year, the volume of freight traffic in the port of Marseille Fos recorded a decrease of -12.7% having been 69 million tonnes of cargo compared to 79 tonnes of million in 2019. In the miscellaneous goods segment, traffic is amounted to 18.3 million tonnes (-11%), of which more than 12 million tonnes million tonnes of containerised cargoes (-10%), four million tonnes of rolling stock (-11%) and a drop more consistent (-17%) was marked by conventional goods with 2.1 million tons.

The number of liquid bulks that have been 40.7 million tonnes (-11%), a reduction that - with the exception of liquefied natural gas (+6%) and bulk agri-food sector (+9%) - was produced by the oil traffic (-16%) and chemicals (-2%). Solid bulk fell by -22% to 9.9 million tonnes.

In the passenger sector, traffic has shown a dramatic contraction of -76% with only 742,000 passengers spoiled due to to zero cruise traffic due to the pandemic of Covid-19 and the reduction of traffic of services in line with the Corsica (-28%), Tunisia (-55%) and Algeria (-89%).











