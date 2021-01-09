|
January 25, 2021
- In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Marseille Fos
down -12.7%
- Passengers down -76%
- Last year, the volume of freight traffic in the port of
Marseille Fos recorded a decrease of -12.7% having been
69 million tonnes of cargo compared to 79 tonnes of
million in 2019. In the miscellaneous goods segment, traffic is
amounted to 18.3 million tonnes (-11%), of which more than 12 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised cargoes (-10%), four
million tonnes of rolling stock (-11%) and a drop more
consistent (-17%) was marked by conventional goods
with 2.1 million tons.
- The number of liquid bulks that have been
40.7 million tonnes (-11%), a reduction that - with
the exception of liquefied natural gas (+6%) and bulk
agri-food sector (+9%) - was produced by the
oil traffic (-16%) and chemicals (-2%).
Solid bulk fell by -22% to 9.9 million tonnes.
- In the passenger sector, traffic has shown a dramatic
contraction of -76% with only 742,000 passengers spoiled due to
to zero cruise traffic due to the pandemic of
Covid-19 and the reduction of traffic of services in line with the
Corsica (-28%), Tunisia (-55%) and Algeria (-89%).
