



January 26, 2021

Original news Busan confirms itself as the sixth container port in the world

Last year the South Korean airport moved 21.8 million teu (-0.8%)

In 2020, the South Korean port of Busan was confirmed as the sixth port port in the world for container traffic having 21.81 million teu. This volume is in fact less than only 43.5 million teu moved from the port of Shanghai, at 36.9 million teu in Singapore, at 28.7 million Ningbo-Zhoushan teu, shenzhen's 26.5 million teu and 23.2 million teu millions of teu moved from guangzhou port.

The volume of traffic moveded last year from the port of Busan represents a decrease of -0.8% compared to 2019. The contraction was generated by the decrease of -5.4% in the import and export traffic which amounted to 9.8 million teu and that was partially compensated increase of +3.2% in transhipment traffic, which was attested to 12.0 million teu.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, traffic was more than 5.7 million teu, with an increase of +4.0% on the corresponding period of the previous year following the decreases -4.8% and -3.9% recorded in the second and third quarter of 2020. In the last quarter of last year, the import and export traffic was 2.5 million teu (-1.8%) and transhipment of 3.2 million (+8.3%).









