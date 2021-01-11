|
January 26, 2021
- Busan confirms itself as the sixth container port in the world
-
- Last year the South Korean airport moved 21.8
million teu (-0.8%)
-
- In 2020, the South Korean port of Busan was confirmed as the
sixth port port in the world for container traffic having
21.81 million teu. This volume is in fact
less than only 43.5 million teu moved from the port of
Shanghai, at 36.9 million teu in Singapore, at 28.7 million
Ningbo-Zhoushan teu, shenzhen's 26.5 million teu and 23.2 million teu
millions of teu moved from guangzhou port.
-
- The volume of traffic moveded last year from the port of
Busan represents a decrease of -0.8% compared to 2019. The
contraction was generated by the decrease of -5.4% in the
import and export traffic which amounted to
9.8 million teu and that was partially compensated
increase of +3.2% in transhipment traffic, which was
attested to 12.0 million teu.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, traffic was
more than 5.7 million teu, with an increase of +4.0% on the
corresponding period of the previous year following the decreases
-4.8% and -3.9% recorded in the second and third
quarter of 2020. In the last quarter of last year, the
import and export traffic was 2.5
million teu (-1.8%) and transhipment of 3.2 million
(+8.3%).
