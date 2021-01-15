|
|
|
|
January 26, 2021
|
|
- More than 300 companies and maritime associations sign a
declaration with the purpose of solving the exchange rate problem
of the crews of the ships
-
- Four priority actions indicated
-
- More than 300 companies and associations mainly of
industry and transport sectors have signed up to the
"Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change"
whose main purpose is to promote action at the level of
world to solve the dramatic problem of the exchange of
crews of the ships, which is made extremely difficult
measures to limit the mobility taken by governments to
the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, a crisis due to the
of which hundreds of thousands of seafarers are now forced to
stay on board their ships and that makes it impossible for their
colleagues to join them to replace them.
-
- Recognizing that we have a shared responsibility for the
their respective role in the supply chain, in particular that of
328 companies and organisations have signed up to a
declaration defining four main actions to facilitate
crew changes and keep logistics chains running
Global. First of all, it is called for the recognition of
as key workers, in line with the resolution of the
of the United Nations General Assembly last year
December, and is invited to give them priority access to
vaccinations against Covid-19, including the development of
protocols that ensure that vaccinations are properly
certified and administered effectively to seafarers as well as
the definition of a standard format for health passes that
contain tamper-proof information on vaccination and
on the status of health tests.
-
- The declaration therefore calls for the establishment and implementation of
health care based on existing best practices, in particular
in particular by implementing the measures recommended by the protocols for
ensure crew changes and recognized safe travel
international maritime organization (IMO).
-
- It also calls for an increase in cooperation between
owners and charterers of ships in order to facilitate the exchange of
crews, sharing relevant information in a way that
transparent and cooperating so that the necessary changes of
crew can be carried out with the least possible impact
in terms of costs and delays. In this regard, the declaration
specifies that the shipowner/operator of the vessel should give the
charterer of the ship as wide notice as possible
about the planned crew changes, while the charterer
should make every reasonable effort to meet this
requirement even if the ship has to carry out a
reasonable deviation from its own route to allow the change of
of the crew. In addition, no rental contract should be
include clauses that prevent the implementation of the necessary exchange rates
of the crew.
-
- Finally, the document highlights the need to ensure
air connections between the main maritime hubs in order to
transport of seafarers. The aeronautical industry should therefore
work with the maritime industry to ensure that there is
air transport capacity between the main centres where
crew changes are made of ships and nations to be
to which seafarers mainly come.
|
