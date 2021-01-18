



January 26, 2021

The goal by 2050 is also to double the number of direct and direct workers linked to activities Port

France aims to increase its share of containerised traffic moved from national ports within the 2050. It is one of the objectives of the National Strategy for ports outlined last Friday by the Interministerial Committee for the Sea (CIMer), the body that defines the policy of the government in the field of sea and maritime activities. The others three targets are to double by 2050 the number of direct and direct workers linked to port activities, the 30% increase in the share of modes of transport massified to and from ports by 2030 and support interoperability with the merging of IT systems for the management of freight flows (cargo community systems).

In addition, the CIMer decided to merge the three ports along the axis of the Seine (Le Havre, Rouen and Paris) with effect from the last January 1st. The new port system, for which investments of €1.45 billion over the period 2020-2027, will be governed by the port authority based in to Le Havre.

It was also decided to initiate a reflection on the fiscal measures to be taken to increase the attractiveness of areas industrial industries and improve their competitiveness in european level.







