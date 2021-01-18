|
January 26, 2021
- France aims to increase its share of
containerised traffic moved from national ports within the
2050. It is one of the objectives of the National Strategy for
ports outlined last Friday by the Interministerial Committee
for the Sea (CIMer), the body that defines the policy of the
government in the field of sea and maritime activities. The others
three targets are to double by 2050 the number of
direct and direct workers linked to port activities,
the 30% increase in the share of modes of transport
massified to and from ports by 2030 and support
interoperability with the merging of IT systems
for the management of freight flows (cargo community systems).
- In addition, the CIMer decided to merge the three ports along
the axis of the Seine (Le Havre, Rouen and Paris) with effect from the
last January 1st. The new port system, for which
investments of €1.45 billion over the period
2020-2027, will be governed by the port authority based in
to Le Havre.
- It was also decided to initiate a reflection on the
fiscal measures to be taken to increase the attractiveness of areas
industrial industries and improve their competitiveness in
european level.
