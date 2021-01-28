|
January 28, 2021
- Valencia port closes 2020 with new record
quarterly container traffic history
- In the whole year, 5.4 million
(-0,2%)
- In the last quarter of 2020, the Port System of Valencia,
ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Ghent, has
set its new quarterly traffic history record
goods having handlinged 22.5 million tonnes of
loads, with an increase of +15.1% on the same period of the year
and an increase of 1.2 million tonnes compared to the previous
previous quarterly high in the second quarter
2019.
- The new record was achieved thanks to the new peak
history of quarterly containerized traffic that was
17.9 million tonnes (+23.2% on the fourth quarter of 2019)
with record container handling of almost 1.5 million
(+14.9%). On the other hand, traffic volumes were declining
moveded in the other product segments. Goods
totalled more than 3.3 million
tons (-5.8%), liquid bulk 645 thousand tons (-15.1%) And
dry bulk 478,000 tons (-20.7%).
- Throughout 2020, the Spanish port system
a total of 80.9 million tonnes, with a decrease in the
-0.2% on the previous year. Containerized traffic has reached
its new historical record in terms of load weight
eventful: the total was in fact 63.3 million
tonnes (+4.0%), a record that is not such in terms of
20' containers moveded, having been equal to 5.4 million
slight decrease of -0.2% compared to the 2019 record,
variation which, however, may also be of a different sign
once the 2020 figure becomes final. Goods
amounted to 12.7 million tonnes
(-12.6%), liquid bulk at 2.7 million tonnes (-14.3%) And
solid bulk at 1.9 million tonnes (-15.1%). The
car handling decreased by -26.2% to 533,000
Vehicles. In the passenger sector, cruise ship traffic is
26,000 units (-94.0%) and that of the passengers of the
ferries of 393,000 units (-42.0%).
