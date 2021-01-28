



January 28, 2021

Original news Valencia port closes 2020 with new record quarterly container traffic history

In the whole year, 5.4 million (-0,2%)

In the last quarter of 2020, the Port System of Valencia, ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Ghent, has set its new quarterly traffic history record goods having handlinged 22.5 million tonnes of loads, with an increase of +15.1% on the same period of the year and an increase of 1.2 million tonnes compared to the previous previous quarterly high in the second quarter 2019.

The new record was achieved thanks to the new peak history of quarterly containerized traffic that was 17.9 million tonnes (+23.2% on the fourth quarter of 2019) with record container handling of almost 1.5 million (+14.9%). On the other hand, traffic volumes were declining moveded in the other product segments. Goods totalled more than 3.3 million tons (-5.8%), liquid bulk 645 thousand tons (-15.1%) And dry bulk 478,000 tons (-20.7%).

Throughout 2020, the Spanish port system a total of 80.9 million tonnes, with a decrease in the -0.2% on the previous year. Containerized traffic has reached its new historical record in terms of load weight eventful: the total was in fact 63.3 million tonnes (+4.0%), a record that is not such in terms of 20' containers moveded, having been equal to 5.4 million slight decrease of -0.2% compared to the 2019 record, variation which, however, may also be of a different sign once the 2020 figure becomes final. Goods amounted to 12.7 million tonnes (-12.6%), liquid bulk at 2.7 million tonnes (-14.3%) And solid bulk at 1.9 million tonnes (-15.1%). The car handling decreased by -26.2% to 533,000 Vehicles. In the passenger sector, cruise ship traffic is 26,000 units (-94.0%) and that of the passengers of the ferries of 393,000 units (-42.0%).











