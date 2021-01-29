



January 29, 2021

Original news New historical record of quarterly container traffic for Spanish ports

It was established in the last part of 2020

In the last quarter of 2020, despite the -2.0% drop in total freight traffic which amounted to 133.6 million tonnes compared to 136.4 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year, Spanish ports marked their new historical record of quarterly container traffic having containerised cargoes amounting to 52.7 million tonnes (+12.1%) for a handling of containers that is amounted to over 4.5 million teu (+5.9%) of which 2.6 million (+14.5%). The previous historical peak had been achieved in the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, the other goods, with conventional cargoes totaling 17.6 million tonnes (-9.4%), liquid bulk 39.9 million tonnes tons (-10.8%) and dry bulk 21.0 million tonnes (-6,1%). In the passenger sector, 77,000 cruise passengers (-97,3%) and ferry passengers 2.3 million (-70.3%).

Throughout 2020, Spanish port ports have moved a total of 515.7 million tonnes of goods, with a down by -8.7% on the previous year. Goods in containers are amounted to 193.9 million tonnes (-0.7%) with a handling of containers which amounted to 16.7 million of teu (-4.3%) of which 9.4 million in transit (-0.3%). Traffic conventional goods fell by -14.0% to 11.0 million tonnes and there was a strong contraction also in liquid bulk volumes, with 20.0 million tonnes (-10.9%), and solid bulk, with 13.8 million tonnes tonnes (-15.2%). The cruise workers were less than 1.4 million (-87,1%) and ferry passengers 13.3 million (-64.5%).











