January 29, 2021
- New historical record of quarterly container traffic
for Spanish ports
- It was established in the last part of 2020
- In the last quarter of 2020, despite the -2.0% drop in
total freight traffic which amounted to 133.6
million tonnes compared to 136.4 million tonnes in the same period
of the previous year, Spanish ports marked their
new historical record of quarterly container traffic having
containerised cargoes amounting to 52.7 million
tonnes (+12.1%) for a handling of containers that is
amounted to over 4.5 million teu (+5.9%) of which 2.6 million
(+14.5%). The previous historical peak had been
achieved in the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, the other
goods, with conventional cargoes totaling 17.6
million tonnes (-9.4%), liquid bulk 39.9 million tonnes
tons (-10.8%) and dry bulk 21.0 million tonnes
(-6,1%). In the passenger sector, 77,000 cruise passengers
(-97,3%) and ferry passengers 2.3 million (-70.3%).
- Throughout 2020, Spanish port ports have moved
a total of 515.7 million tonnes of goods, with a
down by -8.7% on the previous year. Goods in containers are
amounted to 193.9 million tonnes (-0.7%) with a
handling of containers which amounted to 16.7 million
of teu (-4.3%) of which 9.4 million in transit (-0.3%). Traffic
conventional goods fell by -14.0% to 11.0
million tonnes and there was a strong
contraction also in liquid bulk volumes, with 20.0 million
tonnes (-10.9%), and solid bulk, with 13.8 million tonnes
tonnes (-15.2%). The cruise workers were less than 1.4 million
(-87,1%) and ferry passengers 13.3 million (-64.5%).
