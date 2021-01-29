



January 29, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In 2020, freight traffic in the port system French Haropa fell -6.0%

Containers amounted to 2.4 million teu (-14.0%)

Last year Haropa, the fluvio-maritime port system consisting of the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, moved 108 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -6.0% compared to 2019, of which 75 million tons of maritime traffic (-16.7%) and 33 million tonnes of river traffic (-3.8%). In maritime goods segment were moved4 and 36.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-21.0%), 14.5 million tonnes of tonnes of solid bulk (+5.0%) and container traffic 2.4 million teu (-14.0%) to which are added, in the sector another 383,000 teu (-16.5%).









