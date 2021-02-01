



February 1, 2021

They provide for total funding of €60 million

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern has announced that the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, under the Action and Cohesion Plan (CAP), complementary to the PON "Infrastructure and Networks" 2014 - 2020, provisionally admitted the three projects submitted the Apulian port authority, which provides for total funding €60 million.

A project presented by the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic in digitalisation programme provides for the strengthening of the GAIA PCS, the development of the One Administrative Window, the strengthening of port gates for the logistic tracking of the goods and the application cooperation with the AIDA customs system, the extension of the public and operational WiFi networks, the enhancement and the extension of the video surveillance system. The Port Authority pointed out that, in order to extend the implementing cooperation with the AIDA customs system at all ports managed by the institution, it is a preliminary agreement has been signed with the Customs and of the Monopolies. The funding amounts to EUR 4.7 million.

The second project for the recovery of the Bari waterfront, carried out by the Municipality and the Port System Authority, aims to to realize the reconnection of the old city and the Swabian Castle with the sea. The strategy adopted provides for the redevelopment of port areas and neighbouring urban areas, with the aim of removing the barriers that today separate cities old woman from the sea. The project concerns some interventions that aim to to redevelop the areas around the Swabian Castle that over the years have suffered forms of physical and environmental degradation, offering the opportunity to enhance the historical, artistic heritage architecture, assets of the city and metropolitan territory. The estimated amount is a total of EUR 28.5 million.

The third project, on improving performance environmental impact, consists in the implementation of environmental electrification of the quays, the so-called cold ironing, with particular reference to those of Punta delle Terrare, in the port of brindisi, and to the one that encompsres the moorings 10 and 11 of the West Dock of the port of Bari. The project includes also the installation of photovoltaic panels for the production of energy sources from renewable sources. Financing is expected to be 25.6 million euros.

With regard to the project proposals submitted by the institution to the MIT, the President of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi, underlined that the port authority has presented "solid, full-bodied and rich in content, the result of a constant conversation with the reference, a work that focuses on three macro-objectives: strengthen our already strong technological endowment, improve the port-city interconnection, reduce harmful emissions into the environment. We are, therefore, absolutely confident -- he added -- that the approval it will soon become final.'







