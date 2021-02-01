|
|
|
|
February 1, 2021
|
|
- MIT preliminary ok to three projects submitted by AdSP
of the Southern Adriatic
-
- They provide for total funding of €60 million
-
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern has announced that the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport, under the Action and Cohesion Plan (CAP),
complementary to the PON "Infrastructure and Networks" 2014 -
2020, provisionally admitted the three projects submitted
the Apulian port authority, which provides for total funding
€60 million.
-
- A project presented by the AdSP of the Southern Adriatic in
digitalisation programme provides for the strengthening of the GAIA PCS,
the development of the One Administrative Window, the strengthening of
port gates for the logistic tracking of the goods and the
application cooperation with the AIDA customs system, the extension of the
public and operational WiFi networks, the enhancement and
the extension of the video surveillance system. The Port Authority
pointed out that, in order to extend the implementing cooperation
with the AIDA customs system at all ports managed by the institution, it is
a preliminary agreement has been signed with the Customs and
of the Monopolies. The funding amounts to EUR 4.7 million.
-
- The second project for the recovery of the Bari waterfront,
carried out by the Municipality and the Port System Authority, aims to
to realize the reconnection of the old city and the
Swabian Castle with the sea. The strategy adopted provides for the
redevelopment of port areas and neighbouring urban areas,
with the aim of removing the barriers that today separate cities
old woman from the sea. The project concerns some interventions that aim to
to redevelop the areas around the Swabian Castle that over the years
have suffered forms of physical and environmental degradation, offering
the opportunity to enhance the historical, artistic heritage
architecture, assets of the city and metropolitan territory.
The estimated amount is a total of EUR 28.5 million.
-
- The third project, on improving performance
environmental impact, consists in the implementation of environmental
electrification of the quays, the so-called cold ironing, with
particular reference to those of Punta delle Terrare, in the port of
brindisi, and to the one that encompsres the moorings 10 and 11 of the
West Dock of the port of Bari. The project includes
also the installation of photovoltaic panels for the production of
energy sources from renewable sources. Financing
is expected to be 25.6 million euros.
-
- With regard to the project proposals submitted by the institution to the
MIT, the President of the AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi, underlined
that the port authority has presented "solid, full-bodied and
rich in content, the result of a constant conversation with the
reference, a work that focuses on three macro-objectives:
strengthen our already strong technological endowment,
improve the port-city interconnection, reduce
harmful emissions into the environment. We are, therefore,
absolutely confident -- he added -- that the approval
it will soon become final.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail