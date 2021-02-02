|
February 2, 2021
- ESPO urges the restoration of acceptable levels of
operation of the containerised maritime supply chain
- Those who complain - denounce the association - now also knock
at the gates of the ports
- The Association of European Ports has expressed concern
for the unreliability of scheduling dates of
arrival and departure from ports of ships used in the network of
containerised maritime services and urged all parties to
container supply chain to do everything possible to
increase the predictability and stability of activities
containerised supply chain.
- The European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO) recalled that
early last year, following the spread at the level of the
the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent decrease in the number of
trade in consumer goods, the maritime transport sector of
line decided to withdraw several ships from the market to reduce the
capacity of hold offered. The association recalled
also that during last summer the volumes of traffic
containerised have returned to normal levels and, subsequently,
have even grown exponentially. The ESPO has
noted that the imbalance in the volume of maritime trade
containerised containerised and the simultaneous reduction of capacity
containerised maritime transport have had a serious impact on the
on the activity of shippers and shippers. In addition
the reliability of ship departure schedules is
further diminished, and delays and refusal to accept
reservations are causing considerable frustration to the owners
goods, as well as end-users and activities
Involved. In addition to complaining to shippers and shippers-
specified the association -- these, in fact, also knock on the
doors of the same ports to complain and looking for someone
responsible for this deterioration in the operating situation.
- Highlighting the work done by ports to keep in full
efficiency of port activities in this period of
difficulties, the ESPO stressed that if European ports
are still making significant efforts to improve the
port planning, however any planning is
if there is no possibility of predicting with
sufficient certainty on the date of arrival and departure of the vessels in the
Ports.
