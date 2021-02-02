



February 2, 2021

Those who complain - denounce the association - now also knock at the gates of the ports

The Association of European Ports has expressed concern for the unreliability of scheduling dates of arrival and departure from ports of ships used in the network of containerised maritime services and urged all parties to container supply chain to do everything possible to increase the predictability and stability of activities containerised supply chain.

The European Sea Ports Organization (ESPO) recalled that early last year, following the spread at the level of the the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent decrease in the number of trade in consumer goods, the maritime transport sector of line decided to withdraw several ships from the market to reduce the capacity of hold offered. The association recalled also that during last summer the volumes of traffic containerised have returned to normal levels and, subsequently, have even grown exponentially. The ESPO has noted that the imbalance in the volume of maritime trade containerised containerised and the simultaneous reduction of capacity containerised maritime transport have had a serious impact on the on the activity of shippers and shippers. In addition the reliability of ship departure schedules is further diminished, and delays and refusal to accept reservations are causing considerable frustration to the owners goods, as well as end-users and activities Involved. In addition to complaining to shippers and shippers- specified the association -- these, in fact, also knock on the doors of the same ports to complain and looking for someone responsible for this deterioration in the operating situation.

Highlighting the work done by ports to keep in full efficiency of port activities in this period of difficulties, the ESPO stressed that if European ports are still making significant efforts to improve the port planning, however any planning is if there is no possibility of predicting with sufficient certainty on the date of arrival and departure of the vessels in the Ports.







