



February 2, 2021

For the federation of Italian shipping companies, in the text of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the investment programme to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic that Italy will submit to the EU to access Next Generation EU, there are strategic priorities - digitalisation, connectivity and sustainability - indicated last August 5th by Fedespedi.

"Those same priorities," explained the President by Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, Vice-President of Confetra - the today we find ourselves in the text that has arrived in parliament and that we hope approved quickly. The National Recovery and Resilience focuses on logistics, investing almost 15% of resources in an area that has finally proven to be essential for the economic and social resilience of the country this year Pandemic. This is certainly a positive fact, the result of a work on the merits of the contents carried out without saving energies from our Federation among the thousand difficulties pandemic and an effective and constructive dialogue with MIT carried out by Confetra. Dialogue that you are never interrupted, not even now."

"The Recovery Fund - continued Moretto - asks us to be concrete and carry out demands that can benefit shipping companies and all sectors of the supply chain with positive spillovers for the country, in terms of GDP (the logistics of is worth 9%) and employment. We also know that logistics is the engine of the main strength of our entire economy, import-export. The themes of digitization, connectivity and sustainability are the dossiers on which we have been engaged for a long time, consistent with the areas of intervention drawn up by the European Commission and which we have been promoting for years together with our Confederacy Confetra. Why PNRR become an accelerator of change, however, these issues must be find full realization as soon as possible, not only side companies, but also on the public administration side. Let's hope -- he specified the President of Fedespedi - who, among the proposals for the simplification of the logistics sector supported by a large number of voice from Confetra, the reform of the contract of expedition and implementation of the reform of the public administration, also and above all in a digital key.

"Digitalization - highlighted Alessandro Pitto, Vice President of Fedespedi with responsibility for IT & Digital Innovation - is the great challenge that Covid-19 has made even more Nearby. Dematerialising documents and processes must become the Practice. The lockdown has shown us that this is possible and quickly, we now have to use European funds to plan and skills, tools and appropriate networks. I do particular reference to some pnrr targets that are particularly close to heart: broadband and 5G in ports and airports, full integration and commissioning of the One-Stop Shop customs with a special portal that guarantees interoperability national databases and coordination by national Customs, dialogue and port community compatibility system (PCS) of the individual Port System Authorities between them and with UIRNET's national strategic platform and adoption electronic CMR. The goal is standardization, modularity of procedures and the industrialization of transport chain between logistics nodes to ensure logistics a "just in sequence" management of times and spaces service of the goods.'







