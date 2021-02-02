|
- Fedespedi, pnrr's investment programme takes into account
of the strategic priorities that we have indicated
-
- Pnrr objectives - moretto urges - become projects
concrete, with costs and implementation times
-
- For the federation of Italian shipping companies, in
the text of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the
investment programme to overcome the crisis caused by the
pandemic that Italy will submit to the EU to access Next
Generation EU, there are strategic priorities -
digitalisation, connectivity and sustainability -
indicated last August 5th by Fedespedi.
-
- "Those same priorities," explained the President
by Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, Vice-President of Confetra - the
today we find ourselves in the text that has arrived in parliament and that we hope
approved quickly. The National Recovery and
Resilience focuses on logistics, investing almost 15% of
resources in an area that has finally proven to be
essential for the economic and social resilience of the country this year
Pandemic. This is certainly a positive fact, the result of
a work on the merits of the contents carried out without saving
energies from our Federation among the thousand difficulties
pandemic and an effective and constructive dialogue with MIT
carried out by Confetra. Dialogue that you are never
interrupted, not even now."
-
- "The Recovery Fund - continued Moretto - asks us to
be concrete and carry out demands that can benefit
shipping companies and all sectors of the supply chain
with positive spillovers for the country, in terms of GDP (the logistics of
is worth 9%) and employment. We also know that logistics
is the engine of the main strength of our entire
economy, import-export. The themes of digitization,
connectivity and sustainability are the dossiers on which
we have been engaged for a long time, consistent with the areas of intervention
drawn up by the European Commission and which we have been promoting for years
together with our Confederacy Confetra. Why PNRR
become an accelerator of change, however, these issues must be
find full realization as soon as possible, not only side
companies, but also on the public administration side. Let's hope -- he
specified the President of Fedespedi - who, among the proposals for the
simplification of the logistics sector supported by a large number of
voice from Confetra, the reform of the contract of
expedition and implementation of the reform of the public
administration, also and above all in a digital key.
-
- "Digitalization - highlighted Alessandro Pitto,
Vice President of Fedespedi with responsibility for IT & Digital Innovation
- is the great challenge that Covid-19 has made even more
Nearby. Dematerialising documents and processes must become the
Practice. The lockdown has shown us that this is possible and
quickly, we now have to use European funds to plan and
skills, tools and appropriate networks. I do particular
reference to some pnrr targets that are
particularly close to heart: broadband and 5G in ports and airports,
full integration and commissioning of the One-Stop Shop
customs with a special portal that guarantees interoperability
national databases and coordination by national
Customs, dialogue and port community compatibility
system (PCS) of the individual Port System Authorities between
them and with UIRNET's national strategic platform and adoption
electronic CMR. The goal is standardization,
modularity of procedures and the industrialization of
transport chain between logistics nodes to ensure logistics
a "just in sequence" management of times and spaces
service of the goods.'
