February 2, 2021
- Assiterminal explains to the House the requests of the
port terminalism for recovery
-
- Among these, the containment of labour costs through
a non-symbolic reduction in employers' social security contributions
working hours
-
- Reorganization and efficiency of government bodies
overseeing the transport sector and increasing the number of
resources for its competitiveness and recovery. Are
some of the demands he'll make this afternoon
the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assitermina)
at a hearing at the 9th House Committee
members as part of a day dedicated to associations
of the logistics sector.
-
- According to Assiterminal, in fact, it is necessary to
appropriate skills review programme
and rationalization of functions, in order to
efficiency, a programme to be combined also with investments in
training of civil servants. In addition - for the association -
a significant simplification plan needs to be implemented
rules and procedures, starting with the Public Procurement Code, but
other specific topics of pure interest of the
companies, making some rules structural such as Industry
4.0 determining that forms of incentives are also due
tax for investments in equipments as well as for the
green transition.
-
- In particular, for the logistics sector, the association
calls for an increase in the resources currently provided for in the mission
3 (€3.68 billion) to be dedicated to intermodality and
integrated logistics with particular regard to interventions
infrastructure and concerning the main national ports,
especially for the overcoming of last bottlenecks and
the penultimate mile in the connections between seaports and large networks
(TEN-T networks).
-
- Among Assiterminal's requests were also the
simplification of compliance and procedures relating to
dredging in ports, the modern adoption of the Regulation
implementation referred to in art. 18 ("Granting of areas and
docks") of Law 84/94 and the completion of the
implementation of the so-called Rio reform, for example
putting all ports "in system", favoring the
the functioning of the Conference of Presidents in the key of
coordination, planning and implementation of systemic and
involving cluster actors in a constant dialectic of
Comparison.
-
- Finally, the association considers that, in order to help terminalism
italian port port to recover from the serious impact of the crisis
caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be very useful to put
in the temporary field a general transversal measure, or
sector-specific subordinate, to contain the cost of the
through a non-symbolic reduction in social security contributions to
employers' burden.
