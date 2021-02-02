



February 2, 2021

Assiterminal explains to the House the requests of the port terminalism for recovery

Among these, the containment of labour costs through a non-symbolic reduction in employers' social security contributions working hours

Reorganization and efficiency of government bodies overseeing the transport sector and increasing the number of resources for its competitiveness and recovery. Are some of the demands he'll make this afternoon the Italian Association of Port & Terminal Operators (Assitermina) at a hearing at the 9th House Committee members as part of a day dedicated to associations of the logistics sector.

According to Assiterminal, in fact, it is necessary to appropriate skills review programme and rationalization of functions, in order to efficiency, a programme to be combined also with investments in training of civil servants. In addition - for the association - a significant simplification plan needs to be implemented rules and procedures, starting with the Public Procurement Code, but other specific topics of pure interest of the companies, making some rules structural such as Industry 4.0 determining that forms of incentives are also due tax for investments in equipments as well as for the green transition.

In particular, for the logistics sector, the association calls for an increase in the resources currently provided for in the mission 3 (€3.68 billion) to be dedicated to intermodality and integrated logistics with particular regard to interventions infrastructure and concerning the main national ports, especially for the overcoming of last bottlenecks and the penultimate mile in the connections between seaports and large networks (TEN-T networks).

Among Assiterminal's requests were also the simplification of compliance and procedures relating to dredging in ports, the modern adoption of the Regulation implementation referred to in art. 18 ("Granting of areas and docks") of Law 84/94 and the completion of the implementation of the so-called Rio reform, for example putting all ports "in system", favoring the the functioning of the Conference of Presidents in the key of coordination, planning and implementation of systemic and involving cluster actors in a constant dialectic of Comparison.

Finally, the association considers that, in order to help terminalism italian port port to recover from the serious impact of the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be very useful to put in the temporary field a general transversal measure, or sector-specific subordinate, to contain the cost of the through a non-symbolic reduction in social security contributions to employers' burden.







