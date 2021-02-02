|
February 2, 2021
- Confitarma together with the ICS gets for the first time
the inclusion of shipping in the B20
-
- Poulsson: the need to give shipping a
place among international companies has never been so
Clear
-
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has announced that it
having obtained for the first time the inclusion of shipping in the
B20, the official G20 dialogue forum with the
global entrepreneurship. In particular, Confitarma will participate in the
three B20 task forces: "Trade and Investment",
together with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the
representing 80% of the world's fleet,
"Energy and resource efficiency" and "Financing
and infrastructure." In addition, the ICS has been selected
as a network partner for 2021.
-
- "We are pleased," commented ICS President Esben
poulsson -- to be able to support the work of the B20, in this difficult
for the G20, which aims to recover from the crisis created by the
Covid-19 pandemic. The need to give shipping a
place among international companies has never been so
Clear. Shipping is the vital link in delivery
food, medicines and other vital goods around the world. We
eager to find a solution for the industry in terms of standards
trade and fair transition to an emissions-free industry
zero'.
-
- "In these months plagued by Covid-19 - noted the
President of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli - all the institutions
italian and foreign companies have clearly recognized the importance of
maritime-port sector whose role is fundamental to the
ensure the daily lives of citizens and businesses. The same
recognition comes from the Italian industrial world that in the new
governance of Confindustria has created a vice-presidency with
specific to the economy of the sea. That's why we couldn't lose
the occasion of the Italian Presidency of the G20 and the B20 initiatives
led by the Confindustria task force, to put the sea to the
the recovery of a sustainable blue economy."
