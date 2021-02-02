



February 2, 2021

Poulsson: the need to give shipping a place among international companies has never been so Clear

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has announced that it having obtained for the first time the inclusion of shipping in the B20, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global entrepreneurship. In particular, Confitarma will participate in the three B20 task forces: "Trade and Investment", together with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the representing 80% of the world's fleet, "Energy and resource efficiency" and "Financing and infrastructure." In addition, the ICS has been selected as a network partner for 2021.

"We are pleased," commented ICS President Esben poulsson -- to be able to support the work of the B20, in this difficult for the G20, which aims to recover from the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The need to give shipping a place among international companies has never been so Clear. Shipping is the vital link in delivery food, medicines and other vital goods around the world. We eager to find a solution for the industry in terms of standards trade and fair transition to an emissions-free industry zero'.

"In these months plagued by Covid-19 - noted the President of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli - all the institutions italian and foreign companies have clearly recognized the importance of maritime-port sector whose role is fundamental to the ensure the daily lives of citizens and businesses. The same recognition comes from the Italian industrial world that in the new governance of Confindustria has created a vice-presidency with specific to the economy of the sea. That's why we couldn't lose the occasion of the Italian Presidency of the G20 and the B20 initiatives led by the Confindustria task force, to put the sea to the the recovery of a sustainable blue economy."







