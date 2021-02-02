|
February 2, 2021
- Mattioli (Confitarma): PNRR lacks support measures for
Shipping
- Need to strengthen MIT's dedicated directorates/offices
for port, navigation and logistics expertise
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has also
expressed disappointment at the lack of support measures for the
maritime transport as part of the National Recovery and
Resilience" (PNRR). At today's hearing at
the 9th Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, as part of the
consultative examination of pnrr's proposal, the President of the
of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, noting that "the six
missions in which PNRR will be divideded represent challenges
ambitious for our country and an important opportunity for growth
development' pointed out that, 'in particular,
digitalisation, innovation and competitiveness of the system
ecological transition, infrastructure and mobility,
education and training, research and culture, to succeed
must necessarily provide for specific actions aimed at
maritime transport as a whole.'
- "Unfortunately, " complained Mattioli, "the statements
pnrr's intentions are not reflected in concrete actions, in order to
maritime transport, to which, although it represents a
one of the most relevant sectors for the ecological transition and
capital intensive, no capital intensive measures are dedicated to
Support. The only concrete interventions for the maritime sector
pnrr concern the TPL and portability which,
important segments of the maritime sector, represent the
only part of the system.'
- "In addition," added the President of the Confitarma, "
there is a real risk that for some sectors the effects
plan will be manifested too late because for the
various first-aid measures provided for in the
adopted during 2020 are still lacking the decrees
implementation measures relating to the extension of tax relief to
ships registered in the first naval register and to the refreshment fund
of the losses suffered by passenger ships. It is necessary to
urgently implement the measures already taken as well as
provide for economic support measures to re-provide for the large
losses that other sectors, primarily the tanker sector, are
as a result of the devastating drop in demand.'
- "Since the challenge of decarbonisation affects everything
transport, both public and private -- observed yet
Mattioli - it is necessary to define an intervention plan that facilitates and
accelerate the process of development/renewal and adaptation of the
flag fleet, involving the major Italian shipbuilding industry,
already a world leader in some high-value sectors, and
even the minor one in crisis for years, identifying tools
necessary financial instruments also through the involvement of Cassa
Deposits and loans and the private sector. In addition, it is necessary to implement
a strategy that ensures the identification of solid supply chains of
supply that allow the use of advanced fuels and
the development of the infrastructure necessary for the distribution and
LNG bunkering. In this sense, it is crucial
the introduction of mechanisms that stimulate the demand for these
products.'
- Noting then that the guidelines for the definition of PNRRs
give the possibility to implement structural reforms, Mattioli
pointed out that, in this sense, the maritime cluster, which has long been united
in the demand for a single governance for the sea, in this
difficult phase of reflection on the structure of the country, considers that
necessary that, pending the desired establishment of an effective
political and administrative coordination dedicated to the activities of the
maritime authorities, the directorates/offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
infrastructure and transport dedicated by competence to the
port, shipping and
Logistics.
- "Last but not the least, " concluded the President of the
Confitarma - the process of extending the benefits of the flag
italian flag that will soon end
will of course have to be addressed to those subjects
users of ships permanently rooted in the territory
contribute to generating GDP for our economy.
In order to avoid what unfortunately has already happened in the
logistics, where hegemony has come to be determined
of the major international operators who decide whether, how, what and
transport, it is necessary to defend the Italian company by creating the
conditions of growth and development of the many realities
excellent in our industry. The best way to do this is
through the simplification and updating of rules and procedures
which date back to the nineteenth century.
