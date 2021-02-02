



February 2, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Mattioli (Confitarma): PNRR lacks support measures for Shipping

Need to strengthen MIT's dedicated directorates/offices for port, navigation and logistics expertise

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has also expressed disappointment at the lack of support measures for the maritime transport as part of the National Recovery and Resilience" (PNRR). At today's hearing at the 9th Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, as part of the consultative examination of pnrr's proposal, the President of the of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli, noting that "the six missions in which PNRR will be divideded represent challenges ambitious for our country and an important opportunity for growth development' pointed out that, 'in particular, digitalisation, innovation and competitiveness of the system ecological transition, infrastructure and mobility, education and training, research and culture, to succeed must necessarily provide for specific actions aimed at maritime transport as a whole.'

"Unfortunately, " complained Mattioli, "the statements pnrr's intentions are not reflected in concrete actions, in order to maritime transport, to which, although it represents a one of the most relevant sectors for the ecological transition and capital intensive, no capital intensive measures are dedicated to Support. The only concrete interventions for the maritime sector pnrr concern the TPL and portability which, important segments of the maritime sector, represent the only part of the system.'

"In addition," added the President of the Confitarma, " there is a real risk that for some sectors the effects plan will be manifested too late because for the various first-aid measures provided for in the adopted during 2020 are still lacking the decrees implementation measures relating to the extension of tax relief to ships registered in the first naval register and to the refreshment fund of the losses suffered by passenger ships. It is necessary to urgently implement the measures already taken as well as provide for economic support measures to re-provide for the large losses that other sectors, primarily the tanker sector, are as a result of the devastating drop in demand.'

"Since the challenge of decarbonisation affects everything transport, both public and private -- observed yet Mattioli - it is necessary to define an intervention plan that facilitates and accelerate the process of development/renewal and adaptation of the flag fleet, involving the major Italian shipbuilding industry, already a world leader in some high-value sectors, and even the minor one in crisis for years, identifying tools necessary financial instruments also through the involvement of Cassa Deposits and loans and the private sector. In addition, it is necessary to implement a strategy that ensures the identification of solid supply chains of supply that allow the use of advanced fuels and the development of the infrastructure necessary for the distribution and LNG bunkering. In this sense, it is crucial the introduction of mechanisms that stimulate the demand for these products.'

Noting then that the guidelines for the definition of PNRRs give the possibility to implement structural reforms, Mattioli pointed out that, in this sense, the maritime cluster, which has long been united in the demand for a single governance for the sea, in this difficult phase of reflection on the structure of the country, considers that necessary that, pending the desired establishment of an effective political and administrative coordination dedicated to the activities of the maritime authorities, the directorates/offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs infrastructure and transport dedicated by competence to the port, shipping and Logistics.

"Last but not the least, " concluded the President of the Confitarma - the process of extending the benefits of the flag italian flag that will soon end will of course have to be addressed to those subjects users of ships permanently rooted in the territory contribute to generating GDP for our economy. In order to avoid what unfortunately has already happened in the logistics, where hegemony has come to be determined of the major international operators who decide whether, how, what and transport, it is necessary to defend the Italian company by creating the conditions of growth and development of the many realities excellent in our industry. The best way to do this is through the simplification and updating of rules and procedures which date back to the nineteenth century.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail