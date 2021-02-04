|
|
|
|
February 4, 2021
|
|
- ABB returns to revenue and value growth
of the new orders
-
- However, the result for shareholders was
negative sign after 67 consecutive quarters of earnings
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Swiss technology group
ABB, which operates mainly in the fields of electrification and
automation, has seen an improvement in the evolution of
revenues, which have returned to growth after eight consecutive quarters
decline, but the result for shareholders came into
negative territory for the first time after 67 quarters
consecutive earnings. In the last quarter of last year, the
turnover amounted to $7.18 billion, with
an increase of +1.6% over the corresponding period of 2019. The costs
increased by +3.6% to $5.03 billion. The profit
was $250 million (-60.1%). ABB has
closed 2020 with a net loss of -56 million dollars
compared to a net profit of 357 million in the period
October-December 2019. The result for shareholders is
was -$79 million compared to a profit of $325 million
million in the last quarter of the previous year.
-
- In the last quarter of 2020, after eight consecutive quarters
decline, the value of the new
orders forfeited by ABB, which amounted to 7.00 billion
dollars (+1.7%). As of December 31st, the value of the portfolio
orders was 14.30 billion (+7.3%).
-
- In the full 2020 financial year, the group totalled
revenues of $26.13 billion, with a decrease in the
-6.6% on the previous year. Costs stood at 18.26
billion (-4.3%), operating profit was 1.59 billion
(-17,8%) and net profit of $5.20 billion (+240.6%). It is not a
last year the total value of the new orders was
$26.51 billion (-7.3%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail