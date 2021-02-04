



February 4, 2021

Original news Cargotec's quarterly performance falls

The value of new orders acquired in the period is stable October-December 2020

If in the fourth quarter of 2020 the value of new orders acquired by The Finnish Cargotec, which specializes in solutions and equipment for the handling of loads, are remained almost stable, instead continued the negative trend in the economic results recorded by the company. In the company's revenues amounted to 872.8 million euro, down -14% on the same period of 2019, of which 411 million related to the Kalmar brand that makes cranes for the sectors port, intermodal, logistics and industrial (-13%), 295 million hiab brand, active in the crane segment for the construction, transport and industrial activities (-20%), and 168 million to the MacGregor brand, which makes handling and systems for ships and offshore installations (-5%).

The group reported an operating profit of 17.6 million euro (-2%), with positive contributions from Kalmar and Hiab amounted to 19.5 million (-53%) and 25.0 million (-48%) And with a negative contribution from MacGregor of -12.6 million euros compared to a negative contribution of -59.9 million in the last quarter of 2019. Cargotec closed the fourth quarter of 2020 with a net profit of €6.6 million compared to a net loss of -0.3 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the period October-December last year, the value of orders obtained by the group amounted to 963 million (0%), of which €445 million for Kalmar (0%), €417 million for Hiab (+30%) and 100 million for MacGregor (-48%). In the field of orders were acquired for 265 million euros (-4%). The value of the orderbook as of December 31st was 1.82 billion (-13%), of which 842 million for Kalmar (-20%), 503 million to Hiab (+24%) and 480 million to MacGregor (-24%).









