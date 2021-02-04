|
February 4, 2021
- Cargotec's quarterly performance falls
- The value of new orders acquired in the period is stable
October-December 2020
- If in the fourth quarter of 2020 the value of new orders
acquired by The Finnish Cargotec, which specializes in
solutions and equipment for the handling of loads, are
remained almost stable, instead continued the
negative trend in the economic results recorded by the company. In
the company's revenues amounted to 872.8 million
euro, down -14% on the same period of 2019, of which 411
million related to the Kalmar brand that makes cranes for the sectors
port, intermodal, logistics and industrial (-13%), 295 million
hiab brand, active in the crane segment for the
construction, transport and industrial activities
(-20%), and 168 million to the MacGregor brand, which makes
handling and systems for ships and offshore installations (-5%).
- The group reported an operating profit of 17.6 million
euro (-2%), with positive contributions from Kalmar and Hiab
amounted to 19.5 million (-53%) and 25.0 million (-48%) And
with a negative contribution from MacGregor of -12.6
million euros compared to a negative contribution of -59.9
million in the last quarter of 2019. Cargotec closed the fourth
quarter of 2020 with a net profit of €6.6 million
compared to a net loss of -0.3 million in the corresponding
period of the previous year.
- In the period October-December last year, the value of
orders obtained by the group amounted to 963 million
(0%), of which €445 million for Kalmar (0%), €417 million for
Hiab (+30%) and 100 million for MacGregor (-48%). In the field of
orders were acquired for 265 million euros (-4%).
The value of the orderbook as of December 31st was 1.82 billion
(-13%), of which 842 million for Kalmar (-20%),
503 million to Hiab (+24%) and 480 million to MacGregor (-24%).
