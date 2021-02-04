|
|
|
|
February 4, 2021
|
|
- ALIS appreciates the logistics measures included in pnrr, but
calls for further action to support the entire cluster
-
- Di Caterina: for road transport you need a
specific intervention for the renewal of the entire circulating fleet of
Means
-
- Speaking at the 9th Committee of the Chamber of Deputies
as part of the round of informal hearings on the examination of the
proposal for a National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the
Vice-President and General Manager of the Logistics Association
Intermodality (ALIS) Marcello Di Caterina,
expressed 'pleasure and pride' because - he
explained "many of our proposals have taken place in the
especially in missions dedicated to digitalisation and
competitiveness, where the adoption of the
electronic CMR in Italy, the green revolution and transition
energy, an issue that remains central to our association agenda,
infrastructure for sustainable mobility, where
a special component concerns intermodality for
integrated logistics to testify to how much our industry
is increasingly relevant in the national and European economy,
youth and vocational training.'
-
- "At the same time, however," said Di Caterina, "
we must stress the need for greater attention
towards the entire cluster and, in particular,
transport sector, a key sector also in this phase of
emergency, for which ALIS requires the introduction of a specific
intervention aimed at the rapid renewal of the entire circulating fleet of
heavy goods vehicles, also considering that the Italian one has an age of
average of 14 years and is second by age only to the
Greece, in addition to being represented for about 16% even today
from means euro 0.1 and 2. Pnrr - added the President of ALIS -
rightly intends to represent a strategic vision for the
country system and, therefore, we cannot fail to grasp this
opportunity precisely to encourage the purchase of new means
modern, technological and environmentally impactful with engines
advanced, hybrid or alternative.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail