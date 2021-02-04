



February 4, 2021

Di Caterina: for road transport you need a specific intervention for the renewal of the entire circulating fleet of Means

Speaking at the 9th Committee of the Chamber of Deputies as part of the round of informal hearings on the examination of the proposal for a National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the Vice-President and General Manager of the Logistics Association Intermodality (ALIS) Marcello Di Caterina, expressed 'pleasure and pride' because - he explained "many of our proposals have taken place in the especially in missions dedicated to digitalisation and competitiveness, where the adoption of the electronic CMR in Italy, the green revolution and transition energy, an issue that remains central to our association agenda, infrastructure for sustainable mobility, where a special component concerns intermodality for integrated logistics to testify to how much our industry is increasingly relevant in the national and European economy, youth and vocational training.'

"At the same time, however," said Di Caterina, " we must stress the need for greater attention towards the entire cluster and, in particular, transport sector, a key sector also in this phase of emergency, for which ALIS requires the introduction of a specific intervention aimed at the rapid renewal of the entire circulating fleet of heavy goods vehicles, also considering that the Italian one has an age of average of 14 years and is second by age only to the Greece, in addition to being represented for about 16% even today from means euro 0.1 and 2. Pnrr - added the President of ALIS - rightly intends to represent a strategic vision for the country system and, therefore, we cannot fail to grasp this opportunity precisely to encourage the purchase of new means modern, technological and environmentally impactful with engines advanced, hybrid or alternative.'







