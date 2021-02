February 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Order at Samsung Heavy Industries for two new 13,000 teu container container

They will be delivered in the first half of 2023

South Korean naval group Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) obtained a contract worth 232.1 billion won ($208 million) for the construction of two ships carriers with a unit capacity of 13,000 teu. The company specified that the order comes from shipowners oceania and that the new container containers will be delivered in the first half of 2023.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec