|
|
|
|
February 4, 2021
|
|
- New York City Council sets new record
annual and quarterly container traffic history
-
- In 2020, 7.6 million teu (+1.5%)
-
- The Port of New York - New Jersey closed 2020 with the
its new historical record of annual container traffic
having moved 7.59 million teu, with an increase of +1.5%
2019 when the previous historical peak was established. The
new record was set thanks to the one totaled in the
segment of the containers full at landing that were equal to
3.92 million teu, an increase of +4.0% on the previous
record of 2019, and the record for container handling
2.34 million teu, with an increase in the number of
+4.7% generated by the record number of empty containers on landing that
amounted to 2.32 million teu (+4.3%). Full containers
boarding decreased by -9.5%, having amounted to 1.32
millions of teu.
-
- In addition, the American port has closed 2020 with its
new historical record of quarterly freight traffic which is
recorded in the three last months of the year with 2.20 million
tonnes, with an increase of +19.1% on the fourth quarter of 2019
2019. This new record was also achieved thanks to the
new historical peaks of containers landing plans and containers
that were equal to 1.14 million teu respectively
(+23.1%) and 718,000 teu (+27.4%). Containers full at boarding
are attested to 341,000 teu (-4.6%).
-
- In December 2020 alone, the US port also established
the new containerized traffic record for this month having
709,000 teu, up 21.3% on December 2019
(the previous record had been set in December 2018 with
609,000 teu). Containers full of disembarkation and embarkation are
353,000 teu (+24.0%) and 104,000 teu
(-6,2%) and empty containers at 247,000 teu (+33.4%), volume -
the latter - which represents the new absolute record of
monthly handling of empty containers.
|
|