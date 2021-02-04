



February 4, 2021

In 2020, 7.6 million teu (+1.5%)

The Port of New York - New Jersey closed 2020 with the its new historical record of annual container traffic having moved 7.59 million teu, with an increase of +1.5% 2019 when the previous historical peak was established. The new record was set thanks to the one totaled in the segment of the containers full at landing that were equal to 3.92 million teu, an increase of +4.0% on the previous record of 2019, and the record for container handling 2.34 million teu, with an increase in the number of +4.7% generated by the record number of empty containers on landing that amounted to 2.32 million teu (+4.3%). Full containers boarding decreased by -9.5%, having amounted to 1.32 millions of teu.

In addition, the American port has closed 2020 with its new historical record of quarterly freight traffic which is recorded in the three last months of the year with 2.20 million tonnes, with an increase of +19.1% on the fourth quarter of 2019 2019. This new record was also achieved thanks to the new historical peaks of containers landing plans and containers that were equal to 1.14 million teu respectively (+23.1%) and 718,000 teu (+27.4%). Containers full at boarding are attested to 341,000 teu (-4.6%).

In December 2020 alone, the US port also established the new containerized traffic record for this month having 709,000 teu, up 21.3% on December 2019 (the previous record had been set in December 2018 with 609,000 teu). Containers full of disembarkation and embarkation are 353,000 teu (+24.0%) and 104,000 teu (-6,2%) and empty containers at 247,000 teu (+33.4%), volume - the latter - which represents the new absolute record of monthly handling of empty containers.











