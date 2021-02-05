



February 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The AdSP has asked for the process to be started in order to the establishment of a Simplified Logistics Zone

Application to the Liguria Region

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea sent the Liguria Region the official request to start of the process for the establishment of a Simplified Logistics Area of the broken logistics area, as provided for by the Decree-Law Simplifications converted into law 120/2020. The institution port authority recalled that that decree, in fact, provides that, if more than one supervisory authority falls in a region Port System, and within one of these airports located in different regions fall, the Region can establish a second Simplified Logistics Zone.

"The AdSP- explained the President of the Port Authority, Mario Sommariva - firmly believes that the establishment of the ZLS can have a strong positive impact on the activities and logistics of the break-up area and, aware of the role that the institution must and must have together with the region and other local institutions involved, hopes for a training and a rapid establishment of the Logistics Area Simplified. We have assured the regional offices that the will work together in all possible forms for the rapid and effective achievement of the goal. In this way you will get less bureaucracy, streamlining procedures and greater efficiency services, as desired by the whole community port port.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail