February 5, 2021
- The AdSP has asked for the process to be started in order to
the establishment of a Simplified Logistics Zone
- Application to the Liguria Region
- The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
sent the Liguria Region the official request to start
of the process for the establishment of a Simplified Logistics Area
of the broken logistics area, as provided for by the
Decree-Law Simplifications converted into law 120/2020. The institution
port authority recalled that that decree, in fact, provides that,
if more than one supervisory authority falls in a region
Port System, and within one of these
airports located in different regions fall, the Region can
establish a second Simplified Logistics Zone.
- "The AdSP- explained the President of the Port Authority,
Mario Sommariva - firmly believes that the establishment of the ZLS
can have a strong positive impact on the activities
and logistics of the break-up area and, aware of the
role that the institution must and must have together with the
region and other local institutions involved, hopes for a
training and a rapid establishment of the Logistics Area
Simplified. We have assured the regional offices that the
will work together in all possible forms for the rapid and
effective achievement of the goal. In this way you will get
less bureaucracy, streamlining procedures and greater efficiency
services, as desired by the whole community
port port.'
