



February 5, 2021

Passengers fell by -64.0%

Last year, Albanian ports moved 4.28 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -4.0% on 2019 which is the result of decreases of -9.8%, -8.0% and -10.5% of volumes moveded in the first, second and third quarters respectively, while in the the last three months of 2020 there has been a recovery in the +14.0%.

The reduction in passenger traffic is more marked which last year was -75.9% having passed through through the national port ports 379,000 people compared to 1.57 million in 2019.

In the last quarter of 2020 alone, freight traffic 1.18 million tonnes compared to 1.04 million tonnes in 2019. the corresponding period of the previous year, while the traffic of the passengers was 84,000 people (-64.0%).









