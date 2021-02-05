|
|
February 5, 2021
|
|
- Increase in freight traffic moveded by ports
albanians in the last quarter of 2020
-
- Passengers fell by -64.0%
-
- Last year, Albanian ports moved 4.28 million
tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -4.0% on 2019 which is
the result of decreases of -9.8%, -8.0% and -10.5% of volumes moveded
in the first, second and third quarters respectively, while in the
the last three months of 2020 there has been a recovery in the
+14.0%.
-
- The reduction in passenger traffic is more marked
which last year was -75.9% having passed through
through the national port ports 379,000 people compared to
1.57 million in 2019.
-
- In the last quarter of 2020 alone, freight traffic
1.18 million tonnes compared to 1.04 million tonnes in 2019.
the corresponding period of the previous year, while the traffic of the
passengers was 84,000 people (-64.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail