February 8, 2021
- In the latter part of 2020, dp world port terminals
they moved a record quarterly traffic
- Full-year operating activity stable
- In the last quarter of 2020, container traffic
moved from the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai
recorded a surge of +7.6% to 19.01 million
compared to 17.71 million teu in the corresponding period
of the previous year. The figure represents the new historical record of
quarterly traffic moveded by the group's terminals and a
increase of 738,000 teu compared to the previous peak marked in
second quarter of 2019.
- The largest growth in total traffic in the
fourth quarter of last year was achieved by the
terminals in the regions of the Americas and Australia that have
a record volume of 2.89 million teu (+12.8%). The
terminals in Asia and the Pacific moveded 8.14 million
teu (+4.2%) and those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa have
reached a record traffic of 8.03 million teu (+9.5%).
- In the whole of 2020, total traffic was
71.25 million teu, same volume as in the year
Previous. New historical records have been set by terminals
of the group in the Americas and Australia that moved 10.15
million teu (+7.5%) and those in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, which moved 30.4 million teu (+1.2%). Falling,
instead, terminal traffic in Asia and the Pacific that have
totalled 30.69 million teu (-3.4%).
