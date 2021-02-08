



February 8, 2021

In the latter part of 2020, dp world port terminals they moved a record quarterly traffic

Full-year operating activity stable

In the last quarter of 2020, container traffic moved from the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai recorded a surge of +7.6% to 19.01 million compared to 17.71 million teu in the corresponding period of the previous year. The figure represents the new historical record of quarterly traffic moveded by the group's terminals and a increase of 738,000 teu compared to the previous peak marked in second quarter of 2019.

The largest growth in total traffic in the fourth quarter of last year was achieved by the terminals in the regions of the Americas and Australia that have a record volume of 2.89 million teu (+12.8%). The terminals in Asia and the Pacific moveded 8.14 million teu (+4.2%) and those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa have reached a record traffic of 8.03 million teu (+9.5%).

In the whole of 2020, total traffic was 71.25 million teu, same volume as in the year Previous. New historical records have been set by terminals of the group in the Americas and Australia that moved 10.15 million teu (+7.5%) and those in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, which moved 30.4 million teu (+1.2%). Falling, instead, terminal traffic in Asia and the Pacific that have totalled 30.69 million teu (-3.4%).









