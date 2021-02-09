|
February 9, 2021
- After five years at a loss, in 2020 the South Korean HMM
back to profit
-
- Surge in results in the second half of the year
-
- In 2020, containerised shipping company HMM
a record operating profit thanks to the exponential trend of
growth in economic performance that has characterized the
last three quarters of the year. In addition, the South Korean company,
after five years ended at a loss, in 2020 she returned
to profit.
-
- The last year was closed with revenues
6,413.3 billion won ($5.7 billion), with a
increase of +16.3% on 2019. Operating profit and economic profit
net amounted to 980.8 billion won and
124.0 billion won, against negative results of -299.7
billion and -589.8 billion won in the previous year.
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020 alone, revenues amounted to
2,006.5 billion won, with a significant increase of +48.4% on the
corresponding period of the previous year. Operating profit
reached a record value of 567.0 billion won compared to a
negative sign value of -34.5 billion won in the last
quarter of 2019 and with an increase of 269.8 billion on the
record set in the third quarter of 2010. The profit
net was 136.8 billion won compared to a
net loss of -86.4 billion in the October-December period of 2019
2019.
-
- HMM attributed the significant increase in results to the
the introduction into its fleet of the new container container containers to be
24,000 teu and sales growth resulting from the
membership of the THE Alliance of Shipowners' Alliance, which consists of the
Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming
(
of the 1st
July 2019). In addition, the South Korean company has ascribed the
positive performance of the results also to the increase in the number of
rationalisation of maritime services and the efficiency of
operational activities.
-
- Meanwhile, HMM has announced the acquisition of 17,000 containers for
dry loads that will be taken over by the next
July. The total investment amounts to approximately 101.1 million
Dollars.
