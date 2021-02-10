|
|
|
|
February 10, 2021
|
|
- The latest quarterly performance of the
Ocean division of the Maersk Group
-
- In the period October-December 2020, revenues were recorded
Record
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the shipowners' group's revenues
A.P. Møller-Mærsk increased by +16.4%
was $11.25 billion compared to $9.67 billion
billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. In strong
growth of both EBITDA and EBIT at 2.71, respectively
billion dollars (+85.3%) and $1.32 billion. The profit
net was $1.30 billion compared to a
net loss of -$61 million in the October-December period
2019.
-
- The significant increase in financial performance contributed to the
decisively the marked improvement in the results
ocean division, which brings together the activities of the
containerised maritime transport of the group, a sector in which
A.P. Møller-Mærsk is a world leader and
is the core business of the group. In the last quarter of 2019,
2020, in fact, the division recorded record revenues of 8.26
billion dollars, an increase of +15.5% over the same period
of the previous year and an increase of $247 million
compared to the previous historical quarterly peak set in the third
quarter of 2008. The achievement of the new record is
was allowed by the +19.2% increase in revenues deriving from the
directly from maritime transport activities
containerized that totaled $7.17 billion,
while other revenues fell by -3.9% to 1.09
Billion. The Ocean division closed the fourth quarter of
2020 with a record gross operating margin of 2.21 billion
dollars (+96.3%). The previous record EBITDA had been achieved in
third quarter of 2008 with $1.80 billion.
-
- If the record performance has been marginally contributed by the
growth of +3.2% in containerised volumes transported by the
fleet which amounted to 3.4 million containers of 40' (feu),
of which 1.6 million teu transported on east-west routes (+6.3%),
1.0 million on north-south routes (-2.9%) and 778,000 feu on those
(+5.9%), the largest contribution is
was the one guaranteed by the growth of the nuts whose average value
in the period October-December 2020 was 2,192
dollars/feu, 17.7% higher than the corresponding
quarter of the previous year, with an average rental of 2,243
east-west services (+26.8%), 2,746
north-south services (+15.6%) and $1,443/feu to
intra-regional services (+6.2%).
-
- In the full 2020 financial year, the revenues of the A.P. Group
Møller-Mærsk amounted to 39.74 billion
up 2.2% on the previous year. EBITDA is
amounted to 8.23 billion (+44.0%), operating profit at 4.19
billion (+142.7%) and net profit at $2.90 billion
compared to a net loss of -44 million dollars in 2019.
-
- Last year, the Ocean division alone reported revenues equal to
to $29.17 billion (+1.4%), of which $24.92 billion was generated
directly from maritime transport activities
(+1.9%), and an EBITDA of 6.55 billion (+47.5%). In
2020 the containerised volumes transported by the fleet were
more than 12.6 million feu (+5.0%) and the value of the average rental
was $2,000/feu (+7.9%).
|
|