



February 10, 2021

Original news In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Palermo increased by +26.0%

Sharp drop in passenger numbers

Last year, in contrast to most world ports whose activities have been affected by the negative effects on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic, the port of Palermo has seen an increase in traffic in goods that amounted to 7.3 million tonnes, with growth of +26.0% on 2019, of which 4.2 million tonnes tonnes on landing (+16.5%) and 3.1 million tons boarding (+41.2%). In total, the miscellaneous goods amounted to 6.8 million tonnes (+26.5%), of which 6.6 million tonnes were tonnes of rolling stock (+27.8%) and 156,000 tons of goods containerised (-11.6%). Solid bulk has totaled 275,000 tons (+1,764.5%) and liquid ones 252,000 tons (-41,0%).

Passenger traffic, on the other hand, has been affected by the of the health crisis: ferry passengers have decreased by -41.7% falling to 784,000 units, while cruise down by -85.0% to 75,000 units.

Among other ports administered by the System Authority Port of the Western Sea of Sicily, in 2020 the port of Termini Imerese moveded 636,000 tons of goods (-8.3%), of which 353,000 tons of rolling stock (-11.7%) and 282,000 tons solid bulk (-3.8%), while the port of Trapani moved 261,000 tons (-53.7%), of which 145,000 tons of loads containerized (+0.3%), 83,000 tons of rolling stock (-32.8%) And 33,000 tons of solid bulk (-88.7%). In Porto Empedocle the freight traffic was 349,000 tons (-72.7%), of which 26,000 tons of rolling stock (-96.4%) and 323,000 tons solid bulk (-42.6%).









