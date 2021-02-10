|
February 10, 2021
- In 2020, freight traffic in the port of Palermo
increased by +26.0%
-
- Sharp drop in passenger numbers
-
- Last year, in contrast to most
world ports whose activities have been affected by the
negative effects on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic, the
port of Palermo has seen an increase in traffic in
goods that amounted to 7.3 million
tonnes, with growth of +26.0% on 2019, of which 4.2 million tonnes
tonnes on landing (+16.5%) and 3.1 million tons
boarding (+41.2%). In total, the miscellaneous goods amounted to
6.8 million tonnes (+26.5%), of which 6.6 million tonnes were
tonnes of rolling stock (+27.8%) and 156,000 tons of goods
containerised (-11.6%). Solid bulk has totaled
275,000 tons (+1,764.5%) and liquid ones 252,000 tons
(-41,0%).
-
- Passenger traffic, on the other hand, has been affected by the
of the health crisis: ferry passengers have decreased by
-41.7% falling to 784,000 units, while cruise
down by -85.0% to 75,000 units.
-
- Among other ports administered by the System Authority
Port of the Western Sea of Sicily, in 2020 the port of
Termini Imerese moveded 636,000 tons of goods (-8.3%),
of which 353,000 tons of rolling stock (-11.7%) and 282,000 tons
solid bulk (-3.8%), while the port of Trapani moved
261,000 tons (-53.7%), of which 145,000 tons of loads
containerized (+0.3%), 83,000 tons of rolling stock (-32.8%) And
33,000 tons of solid bulk (-88.7%). In Porto Empedocle the
freight traffic was 349,000 tons (-72.7%),
of which 26,000 tons of rolling stock (-96.4%) and 323,000 tons
solid bulk (-42.6%).
