



February 10, 2021

Original news Transport and logistics sector calls for support to the EU and the Member States

Underlined the need for the sector to receive adequate consideration in the national recovery plans and Resilience

European transport and transport associations invited EU Member States and the Commission to european union to ensure that the sector they represent receives adequate consideration in the national recovery plans and resilience as this is a key sector for provide EU citizens with essential goods and mobility for their health and well-being and will be the main enabling factors for a sustainable and resilient recovery the European economy.

In a joint declaration signed by ACI Europe, ASECAP, BPO, CLECAT, CLIA Europe, CPMR, DYVOLVE, EBU, ECASBA, ECG, ECSA, EFIP, EMPA, ERF, ERFA, ESC, ESPO, ESPORG, ETA, ETF, EuDA, EUROPLATFORMS, FEPORT, FIEC, INE, IWI, POLIS, SEA Europe, UETR, UIP, UITP and UNISTOCK, recalling that the European Green Deal requires a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transport, the associations stressed that this requires substantial investment in infrastructure and transport fleets. In addition, the associations have pointed out that the objectives of the Green Deal for Europe to become a climate-neutral economy by 2050 can be achieved only by increasing the sustainability of the transport and noted that, in this regard, the budget of the Connecting Europe Facility II mechanism does not appear sufficient to allow the necessary transformation.

The associations also invited Member States to present in their recovery and resilience plans measures that facilitate transport and digitalisation economically and socially sustainable in the transport and logistics sectors, measures that promote cohesion and connectivity, promoting liveable cities and regions, supporting a transition, supporting strategies for sustainable supply chains in order to strengthen Europe's resilience, as well as measures to prepare the transport workforce digital transformation based on an inclusive social dialogue.

Finally, they called on the European Commission to consider the importance of transport measures economically and socially sustainable in their assessment of national recovery plans and Resilience.







