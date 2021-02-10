|
|
|
|
February 10, 2021
|
|
- Transport and logistics sector calls for support
to the EU and the Member States
-
- Underlined the need for the sector to receive
adequate consideration in the national recovery plans and
Resilience
-
- European transport and transport associations
invited EU Member States and the Commission to
european union to ensure that the sector they represent receives
adequate consideration in the national recovery plans and
resilience as this is a key sector for
provide EU citizens with essential goods and mobility
for their health and well-being and will be the main
enabling factors for a sustainable and resilient recovery
the European economy.
-
- In a joint declaration signed by ACI Europe,
ASECAP, BPO, CLECAT, CLIA Europe, CPMR, DYVOLVE, EBU, ECASBA, ECG,
ECSA, EFIP, EMPA, ERF, ERFA, ESC, ESPO, ESPORG, ETA, ETF, EuDA,
EUROPLATFORMS, FEPORT, FIEC, INE, IWI, POLIS, SEA Europe, UETR, UIP,
UITP and UNISTOCK, recalling that the European Green Deal requires a
90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from
transport, the associations stressed that this
requires substantial investment in infrastructure and
transport fleets. In addition, the associations have pointed out that
the objectives of the Green Deal for Europe to become
a climate-neutral economy by 2050 can be
achieved only by increasing the sustainability of the
transport and noted that, in this regard, the budget of the
Connecting Europe Facility II mechanism does not appear sufficient to
allow the necessary transformation.
-
- The associations also invited Member States to
present in their recovery and resilience plans measures that
facilitate transport and digitalisation economically and
socially sustainable in the transport and logistics sectors,
measures that promote cohesion and connectivity,
promoting liveable cities and regions, supporting a
transition, supporting strategies for sustainable supply chains
in order to strengthen Europe's resilience,
as well as measures to prepare the transport workforce
digital transformation based on an inclusive social dialogue.
-
- Finally, they called on the European Commission to consider
the importance of transport measures economically and socially
sustainable in their assessment of national recovery plans and
Resilience.
|
