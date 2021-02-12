



February 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Meeting of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the consequences pandemic on international trade

It will be held online next Monday

The Propeller Club Port of Trieste organized for Monday starting at 6.00 p.m. a meeting on the web to examine issues of close topicality and related to the consequences for international trade caused by the pandemic of Covid-19. In particular, the increase in china's exports and where these trades are destined, the consolidated traffic data of 2020 and those of the beginnings and forecast for 2021 also with regard to trade with the mediterranean, the port of Trieste and the logistics system of the Friuli Venezia Giulia. In addition, the references geopolitical issues related to an analysis of the situation regarding the possible Chinese investments in Trieste.

Speakers of the webinar will be Giorgio Cuscito, journalist of LIMES expert in geopolitics of China and the Far East, and Alessandro Panaro, head of the maritime economy service of the centre SRM studies (Intesa-São Paulo Group). Moderator of the meeting on journalist Riccardo Coretti.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail