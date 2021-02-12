|
February 11, 2021
- Meeting of the Propeller Club of Trieste on the consequences
pandemic on international trade
- It will be held online next Monday
- The Propeller Club Port of Trieste organized for Monday
starting at 6.00 p.m. a meeting on the web to examine
issues of close topicality and related to the
consequences for international trade caused by the pandemic of
Covid-19. In particular, the increase in
china's exports and where these trades are destined, the
consolidated traffic data of 2020 and those of the beginnings and
forecast for 2021 also with regard to trade with the
mediterranean, the port of Trieste and the logistics system of the
Friuli Venezia Giulia. In addition, the references
geopolitical issues related to an analysis of the situation regarding the
possible Chinese investments in Trieste.
- Speakers of the webinar will be Giorgio Cuscito, journalist of
LIMES expert in geopolitics of China and the Far East, and
Alessandro Panaro, head of the maritime economy service of the centre
SRM studies (Intesa-São Paulo Group). Moderator of the meeting on
journalist Riccardo Coretti.
