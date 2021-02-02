|
February 11, 2021
|
|
- Paolo Risso appointed Secretary General of the AdSP del Mar
North Central Tyrrhenian
-
- In the past he had served as director
administrative authority of the
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Central, on the proposal of the new
president of the institution, Pino Musolino, unanimously approved
the appointment as new Secretary General of the AdSP of Paolo Risso, who
in the past he had held the role of administrative director
of the institution.
-
- Musolino thanked Angela Andriani "for the excellent
work carried out in these two months by the Acting Secretary-General
functions, ' he specified that he carried out 'without
receive any additional charging allowance compared to the
his compensation as a manager.' Welcoming the new
Secretary-General, Musolino pointed out that "Risso,
in addition to agreeing to share the difficulties of
this challenge, has agreed with me a significant reduction in the
emoluments, compared to those previously provided, even in
consideration of the institution's budgetary difficulties. A
strong and concrete signal of attachment to the restart project
of the port, not common and giving the figure of the man before he
of the professional.'
-
- At today's meeting of the Management Committee, in addition to the
president of the AdSP, the commander of the Captaincy was present
port of Civitavecchia, Francesco Tomas, the designated member of the
the Lazio Region, Roberto Fiorelli, and the component designated by the
Municipality of Civitavecchia, Emiliano Scotti. The AdSP has announced that the
Metropolitan City of Rome Capital has not yet provided
to the designation of its component, but it was
properly kept informed of all steps and ensured,
with great sense of the institutions, that it could be completed
the structure of the bodies of the institution.
|
