



February 11, 2021

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Central, on the proposal of the new president of the institution, Pino Musolino, unanimously approved the appointment as new Secretary General of the AdSP of Paolo Risso, who in the past he had held the role of administrative director of the institution.

Musolino thanked Angela Andriani "for the excellent work carried out in these two months by the Acting Secretary-General functions, ' he specified that he carried out 'without receive any additional charging allowance compared to the his compensation as a manager.' Welcoming the new Secretary-General, Musolino pointed out that "Risso, in addition to agreeing to share the difficulties of this challenge, has agreed with me a significant reduction in the emoluments, compared to those previously provided, even in consideration of the institution's budgetary difficulties. A strong and concrete signal of attachment to the restart project of the port, not common and giving the figure of the man before he of the professional.'

At today's meeting of the Management Committee, in addition to the president of the AdSP, the commander of the Captaincy was present port of Civitavecchia, Francesco Tomas, the designated member of the the Lazio Region, Roberto Fiorelli, and the component designated by the Municipality of Civitavecchia, Emiliano Scotti. The AdSP has announced that the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital has not yet provided to the designation of its component, but it was properly kept informed of all steps and ensured, with great sense of the institutions, that it could be completed the structure of the bodies of the institution.







