|
|
|
|
February 11, 2021
|
|
- Study by Enel X and Legambiente to accelerate the
decarbonisation of the maritime sector
-
- Proposals for six priority actions for 2021
-
- Enel X, Enel's design and development division
products and services focused on sustainability principles
and circular economy, and the environmental association Legambiente
presented a study that aims to define a path
to accelerate the decarbonisation of the maritime sector which is
focused on six actions to prioritize in 2021:
finalize the process of defining an electricity tariff
dedicated to cold ironing; introduce funding schemes or
public co-financing to accelerate the transition of the
italian port towards sustainability; identify the
priority interventions on the port system to start the process
electrification; promote the progressive electrification of
port consumption from renewable sources; develop a roadmap
electrification for the entire system of
port; develop rail infrastructure in ports and
interconnections with the national railway system in order to
encourage electric and iron transport for long and medium
Distances.
-
- The report "Green ports: the path to development
sustainable development", which was presented today during the
a webinar, also takes stock of industry best practices,
constraints to be overcome and on the development opportunities that are
open from the precious technological contribution of cold
ironing, that is, the technology by which it is
possible to reduce naval emissions in port thanks to the
connection to the power grid on land, until they are zeroed if
cold ironing is fed with renewable sources.
-
- "Maritime transport and port activities-
explained the national vice-president of Legambiente, Edoardo
Zanchini - are still highly dependent today for their
consumption from fossil sources. With this study, carried out together
at Enel X, we wanted to highlight the choices that can
trigger a virtuous process of renewal and growth
of the entire Italian port and maritime sector. For years - he
zanchini remembered - we strive to reduce the pollution produced
from ships in the ports of the cities and came the
time to invest in cold ironing, a technology that matures today, and
to strengthen connections with the rail network to create
low-carbon freight supply chains. But there are many actions that
today innovation can be undertaken in the sector in the
direction of sustainability, as the good
report practices, already in place in different parts of the world
that have focused on technologies and processes aimed at
clean energy supply, the integration of services, the
better interaction between port actors and communities
local authorities and the use of new, more
Efficient. Italy does not miss this precious opportunity to
at the heart of the recovery plan interventions that play a key role in
important in the fight against the climate crisis."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail