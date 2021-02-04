



February 11, 2021

Proposals for six priority actions for 2021

Enel X, Enel's design and development division products and services focused on sustainability principles and circular economy, and the environmental association Legambiente presented a study that aims to define a path to accelerate the decarbonisation of the maritime sector which is focused on six actions to prioritize in 2021: finalize the process of defining an electricity tariff dedicated to cold ironing; introduce funding schemes or public co-financing to accelerate the transition of the italian port towards sustainability; identify the priority interventions on the port system to start the process electrification; promote the progressive electrification of port consumption from renewable sources; develop a roadmap electrification for the entire system of port; develop rail infrastructure in ports and interconnections with the national railway system in order to encourage electric and iron transport for long and medium Distances.

The report "Green ports: the path to development sustainable development", which was presented today during the a webinar, also takes stock of industry best practices, constraints to be overcome and on the development opportunities that are open from the precious technological contribution of cold ironing, that is, the technology by which it is possible to reduce naval emissions in port thanks to the connection to the power grid on land, until they are zeroed if cold ironing is fed with renewable sources.

"Maritime transport and port activities- explained the national vice-president of Legambiente, Edoardo Zanchini - are still highly dependent today for their consumption from fossil sources. With this study, carried out together at Enel X, we wanted to highlight the choices that can trigger a virtuous process of renewal and growth of the entire Italian port and maritime sector. For years - he zanchini remembered - we strive to reduce the pollution produced from ships in the ports of the cities and came the time to invest in cold ironing, a technology that matures today, and to strengthen connections with the rail network to create low-carbon freight supply chains. But there are many actions that today innovation can be undertaken in the sector in the direction of sustainability, as the good report practices, already in place in different parts of the world that have focused on technologies and processes aimed at clean energy supply, the integration of services, the better interaction between port actors and communities local authorities and the use of new, more Efficient. Italy does not miss this precious opportunity to at the heart of the recovery plan interventions that play a key role in important in the fight against the climate crisis."







