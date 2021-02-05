



February 11, 2021

The ship will have a length of about 100 meters and a ton of 3,000 tons

Naviris, the 50:50 joint venture between Italy's Fincantieri and French Naval Group, and Spain's Navantia have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding the industrial cooperation for the European Patrol programme Corvette (EPC), the most important naval initiative as part of the European Permanent Structured Cooperation project (PESCO). The three partners specified that the EPC will be a smart, innovative, affordable, sustainable ship, interoperable and flexible to meet the requirements dictated by the evolved world context of the 21st century.

In particular, the EPC will be a unit of surface ready to carry out diversified missions, mainly aimed at to improve knowledge of the maritime scenario, the superiority of surface projection and power projection. Naviris and Navantia have specified that the reference is to government initiatives peacetime, such as those aimed at countering piracy and smuggling, in addition to actions dedicated to humanitarian assistance, control of migratory flows and the freedom of Navigation.

The ship will have a length of about 100 meters and a to a toe of 3, 000 tons, and may replace in the next future (starting in 2027) different classes of ships, from patrol boats to frigates.







