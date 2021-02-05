|
February 11, 2021
- Intesa Naviris - Navantia for the European programme
Patrol Corvette
- Naviris, the 50:50 joint venture between Italy's Fincantieri and
French Naval Group, and Spain's Navantia have signed a
memorandum of understanding aimed at expanding the
industrial cooperation for the European Patrol programme
Corvette (EPC), the most important naval initiative
as part of the European Permanent Structured Cooperation project
(PESCO). The three partners specified that the EPC will be a
smart, innovative, affordable, sustainable ship,
interoperable and flexible to meet the requirements dictated by the
evolved world context of the 21st century.
- In particular, the EPC will be a unit of surface
ready to carry out diversified missions, mainly aimed at
to improve knowledge of the maritime scenario, the superiority of
surface projection and power projection. Naviris and Navantia have
specified that the reference is to government initiatives
peacetime, such as those aimed at countering piracy and
smuggling, in addition to actions dedicated to humanitarian assistance,
control of migratory flows and the freedom of
Navigation.
- The ship will have a length of about 100 meters and a
to a toe of 3, 000 tons, and may replace in the next
future (starting in 2027) different classes of ships, from
patrol boats to frigates.
