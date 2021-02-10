



February 12, 2021

Original news The Association spezzina Doganalisti shares the vision adsp to support the activity of the port of La Spezia with interport and ZLS

Pisano: now is the time to seize all the opportunities that are offered for technological innovation logistics and road transport

The Association of Customs Officers (A.SPE. DO) shares the objective of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea to establish an efficient interport area to support the the activity of the port of La Spezia as well as the request made by the port authority to define the ZLS in Santo Stefano Magra ( of the 5th February 2021). "It is undoubted and there is well present - noted the President of A.SPE. DO, Bruno Pisano - which, when it comes to an end, we hope as soon as possible, pandemic emergency, it will be necessary to have tidied up according to the scale of priorities and solved, with solutions efficient, all issues concerning access services and out of the port. This is, however, in the interests of port activities and the city which, and this is also very clear, cannot and must not environmental solutions that are compatible, sustainable and health protection.' Pisano noted that "the development of the areas of Santo Stefana Magra, after the birth of many warehouses of private companies and the Single Service Centre, increasingly assume the role of a real arm operation of the port, the so-called "quay-long", in which an intermodal traffic plate is active railway and in which there are available areas that can be destined to take strategic roles in logistics and in the truck of the last mile. That's why - the president of A.PES said. DO - we find and believe the proposal and action of our Supervisory Authority Port System in pressing for the creation of a real and in the recent request to define as soon as possible the Simplified Logistics Area in Santo Stefano Magra».

"At the same time," pisano continued, "we believe that fundamental to implement the project of computerization of the gap port (Smart Gate) already proposed by our association A.SPE. Do and La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), drawn up and presented in times of pandemic, as you will remember, just to be ready to seize all the opportunities of the Shooting. Since our port has always been an example efficiency and at the same time forerunner of many innovative projects also in the customs and logistics field - underlined Pisano - it is now the time to seize all the opportunities that come offers for the technological innovation of logistics and transport, not only to consolidate what has been achieved in the decades, but to lay the foundations for new growth and a development, focusing both on the potential and we could express thanks to Santo Stefano Magra both on the way customs to be raised, in terms of functionality, to the top, with positive effects, it must be reiterated, on all operators in the port community and on our city."







