|
|
|
|
February 12, 2021
|
|
- The Association spezzina Doganalisti shares the vision
adsp to support the activity of the port of La Spezia with
interport and ZLS
-
- Pisano: now is the time to seize all the
opportunities that are offered for technological innovation
logistics and road transport
-
- The Association of Customs Officers (A.SPE. DO) shares
the objective of the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
to establish an efficient interport area to support the
the activity of the port of La Spezia as well as the
request made by the port authority to define the ZLS in Santo
Stefano Magra
(
of the 5th
February 2021). "It is undoubted and there is well
present - noted the President of A.SPE. DO, Bruno Pisano -
which, when it comes to an end, we hope as soon as possible,
pandemic emergency, it will be necessary to have tidied up
according to the scale of priorities and solved, with solutions
efficient, all issues concerning access services and
out of the port. This is, however,
in the interests of port activities and the city
which, and this is also very clear, cannot and must not
environmental solutions that are compatible, sustainable and
health protection.' Pisano noted that "the
development of the areas of Santo Stefana Magra, after the birth of many
warehouses of private companies and the Single Service Centre,
increasingly assume the role of a real arm
operation of the port, the so-called "quay-long",
in which an intermodal traffic plate is active
railway and in which there are available areas that can
be destined to take strategic roles in logistics and
in the truck of the last mile. That's why -
the president of A.PES said. DO - we find and believe
the proposal and action of our Supervisory Authority
Port System in pressing for the creation of a real
and in the recent request to define as soon as possible the
Simplified Logistics Area in Santo Stefano Magra».
-
- "At the same time," pisano continued, "we believe that
fundamental to implement the project of computerization of the gap
port (Smart Gate) already proposed by our association
A.SPE. Do and La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), drawn up and
presented in times of pandemic, as you will remember, just
to be ready to seize all the opportunities of the
Shooting. Since our port has always been an example
efficiency and at the same time forerunner of many innovative projects
also in the customs and logistics field - underlined Pisano - it is now
the time to seize all the opportunities that come
offers for the technological innovation of logistics and
transport, not only to consolidate what has been achieved in the
decades, but to lay the foundations for new growth and a
development, focusing both on the potential and
we could express thanks to Santo Stefano Magra both on the way
customs to be raised, in terms of functionality, to the top, with
positive effects, it must be reiterated, on all operators in the
port community and on our city."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail