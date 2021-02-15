|
February 15, 2021
- In January, the port of Singapore moved 50.9 million
tonnes of goods (-0.3%)
-
- Containers amounted to 3.2 million teu (-0.8%)
-
- In the first month of 2021, the trend of
reduction in the volumes of goods moveded by the port of Singapore that
has been in place consecutively for ten months. Last January,
in fact, the total traffic at the Asian airport was
of almost 50.9 million tonnes, with a slight decrease in the
-0.3% on January 2020. The improvement has been determined
continuation of the albeit modest recovery in traffic
containerised that last January amounted to 30.7
million tonnes (+1.9%) with a handling of containers
less than 3.2 million teu (-0.8%) and the consistent
resumption of non-oil bulk traffic that was
2.2 million tonnes (+33.3%). Still decreasing,
on the other hand, both oil bulk with 16.3 million tons
(-5,6%) and conventional goods with 1.7 million tons
(-14,8%).