



March 1, 2021

The harbour system North Sea Port, been born first January 2018 with the fusion of the Dutch Zeeland Seaports, that it administered the ports of Vlissingen and Terneuzen, and the Belgian Harbour Authority of Ghent, has archived item 2020 with a traffic of 63,5 million enlivened tons of goods, with a decrease of the -11,2% on the year precedence. Consisting volume than traffic the more enlivened from the harbour system, that of the solid bulk, has recorded a decrease of -6,0% coming down to the 32,5 million one tons, bending that is mainly generated by the reduction of the solid fuel volumes (oil coke, coal and anthracite) and of iron mineral. In increase, instead, the containerized trade that with 2,7 million tons has marked an increment of +4.3% that follows the important increases already happened in the 2018s and 2019. Emphasized contraction (- 19.3%) of the liquid bulk that has totaled 16,2 million tons, entirely ascribable reduction to the decrease of the oil produced ones. Decreasing also the goods conventional and the rotabili, traffics attested respective to 9,3 million tons (- 15.0%) and 2,7 million tons (- 16.8%).

Last year, besides the marine traffic of 63,5 million tons, the harbour system has enlivened also 54,8 million tons of goods for fluvial way, the -6,3% in less regarding 2019.

North Sea Port previews that in the 2021 harbour system she will enliven a marine traffic of about 71,5 million tons.