February 16, 2021
- The AdSP of the Northern Central Adriatic Sea participates
to the "Hyseport" design proposal
- The aim is to reduce harmful emissions from
port activities
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
North participates in the project proposal "Hyseport"
presented in recent days in response to the European horizon call
2020 Green Deal LC-GD-5-1-2020. If the project is admitted to
activities will start during 2021.
- The project, coordinated by the Port Authority of
seville and which sees the participation of different partners
institutional, academic and entrepreneurial from Italy,
Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Greece
general to reduce, thanks to the use of innovations
harmful emissions from port activities,
promoting the transition to cleaner energy.
- As part of the project, the Port Authority of Ravenna
will participate in the studies related to the use of hydrogen
as a source of clean energy and the implementation of a
connected to an electrification system of the
Docks. In addition to the AdSP, the project involves the participation of
two other Emilia-Romagna partners: the Istituto sui
Transport and Logistics (ITL) and the company SAPIR - Porto
Intermodal Ravenna. The latter will test a system of
sorting of innovative wagons that involves the use of a
remote-controlled and battery-powered locomotive, which can be
train inside the terminal.
