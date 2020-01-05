



Original news The AdSP of the Northern Central Adriatic Sea participates to the "Hyseport" design proposal

The aim is to reduce harmful emissions from port activities

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center North participates in the project proposal "Hyseport" presented in recent days in response to the European horizon call 2020 Green Deal LC-GD-5-1-2020. If the project is admitted to activities will start during 2021.

The project, coordinated by the Port Authority of seville and which sees the participation of different partners institutional, academic and entrepreneurial from Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Greece general to reduce, thanks to the use of innovations harmful emissions from port activities, promoting the transition to cleaner energy.

As part of the project, the Port Authority of Ravenna will participate in the studies related to the use of hydrogen as a source of clean energy and the implementation of a connected to an electrification system of the Docks. In addition to the AdSP, the project involves the participation of two other Emilia-Romagna partners: the Istituto sui Transport and Logistics (ITL) and the company SAPIR - Porto Intermodal Ravenna. The latter will test a system of sorting of innovative wagons that involves the use of a remote-controlled and battery-powered locomotive, which can be train inside the terminal.







