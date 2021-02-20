



March 2, 2021

Original news Last year the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is diminished of -2,3%

The decrease is determined by the reduction of the liquid bulk volumes

In the 2020 Russian ports they have enlivened a traffic of 820,8 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the -2,3% regarding the year precedence, of which 646,6 million tons of cargos in export (- 1.1%), 36,6 million tons of cargos in import (- 1.7%), 61,6 million tons of goods in transit (- 8.4%) and 76,0 million tons of cabotage traffic (- 7.0%).

Last year the total traffic of goods sand banks is piled to 404,7 million tons (+7.6%), of which 188,6 million tons of coal (+7.1%), 57,7 million tons of containerized cargos (+2.1%), 50,3 million tons of cereals (+30.3%), 19,2 million tons of fertilizers (+1.6%), 13,2 million tons of minerals (+47.8%) and 26,9 million tons of ferrous metals (+0.7%). The traffic of the liquid bulk has totaled 416,1 million tons (- 10.4%), included 235,1 million tons of oil crude oil (- 14.9%), 142,6 million oil tons of producing (- 4.9%), 32,6 million tons of liquified gas (- to 0.7%) and 4,5 million tons of food (+7.7%).

In the 2020 traffic enlivened from the single ports of the Arctic basin it has been pairs to 96,0 million tons (- 8.4%), the traffic in the ports of the Baltic basin have been pairs to 241,5 million tons (- 5.8%), the volumes enlivened from the harbour ports of call of the basin of the Sea Black has been pairs to 252,0 million tons (- 2.4%), the traffic in the ports of the basin of the Caspian one has been of 8,1 million tons (+9.5%) and the traffic in the Russian ports in Far East has been pairs to 223,2 million tons (+4.6%).

