



March 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The crocieristico traffic to Malta accusation the strong impact of the effects of the sanitary crisis

In the last trimester of the 2020 budget it has been of single 12 thousand fleeting (- 92.9%)

Last year the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 on mobility of the people have had a strong impact negative on the crocieristico traffic to Malta. In the 2020 traffic in the port de the TV assistant has been in fact of single 59 thousand fleeting, with a reduction of the -92,3% regarding 766 thousand crocieristi in the year precedence. The single crocieristi to the disembarkation/boarding have been 191 (- 99.9%), while those in transit have totaled 59 thousand unit (- 90.7%). In 2020 to the TV assistant 32 cruise ships regarding 359 in the year are landed precedence.

In the solo fourth trimester of the 2020 crocieristico traffic to Malta has been almost 12 thousand passengers, down of the -92,9% on the same period of the year precedence, of which 130 passengers to the disembarkation/boarding (- 99.3%) and 12 thousand in transit (- 92.2%). In the last trimester last year sun 16 cruise ships have called the TV assistant, 70 in less regarding the correspondent period of 2019.

