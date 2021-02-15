|
February 15, 2021
- ECSA, to decarbonize shipping it is better to impose
requirements to fuel suppliers rather than ships
-
- Otherwise - warns Dorsman - such a measure would be
difficult to apply and would have serious consequences on the market.
The association opens up the introduction of a measure based on the
Market
-
- The Association of European Shipowners ECSA asks the Union to
European Union to allocate economic resources to the
the use of low- or zero-emission naval fuels
carbon dioxide, but above all calls on the EU to impose the
compliance with naval fuel standards to suppliers of
rather than imposing it on ships.
-
- Stressing that the shipping industry is fully
committed to the decarbonisation of maritime transport,
the European Community Shipowners' Associations pointed out that the
achievement of this objective depends mainly on the
from the introduction of alternative fuels to this sector to
zero or low emissions, fuels that must be safe and
available all over the world which however -- noted
the shipowners' association - do not yet exist.
-
- In the light of this problem, the ECSA urged the EU to
take a two-pronged approach: setting up a fund as part of a
system that introduces a market-based measure (a market-based approach to
which had previously been rejected by the shipowners' association)
using the revenues obtained to finance research projects and
development and to bridge the price gap between new fuels
low-emission and conventional fuels; at the same time
encourage fuel suppliers and ask them to include
in their offer a certain share of low-fuel or low-
zero carbon emissions, introducing special sub-targets and
a higher multiplier for low or zero fuels
emissions under the European Energy Directive
Renewable.
-
- "Introduce appropriate incentives and requirements for
fuel suppliers in order to make available on the market
low- and zero-carbon fuels for maritime transport
- explained ECSA Secretary-General Martin Dorsman -
is a prerequisite for the decarbonisation of the sector.
As for the spread of all new fuels - he observed
- the chicken and egg dilemma can be addressed
only by introducing appropriate requirements for fuel suppliers.
A fund as part of a market-based measure could
promote the spread of these fuels.'
-
- "A standard for fuel," said Dorsman, "
should be aimed at fuel suppliers rather than ships
which are merely fuel users. This is
particularly important and should be taken into account
european Commission as part of the next FuelEU proposal
Maritime. We - specified the Secretary-General
association of European shipowners - we are rather
concerned that FuelEU Maritime may propose a
fuel standard as a requirement for ships. Such a
measure -- warned Dorsman -- would have serious consequences on the
bunkering market and would be difficult to apply. What
more importantly, it would not incentivise improvements in
energy efficiency issues, whether technical, such as the use of
wind energy to contribute to the propulsion of ships,
heat recovery systems, the optimization of hulls and
propellers and so on, or operational, such as optimization
of the route, slow steaming, etc."
|
