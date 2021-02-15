



February 15, 2021

Original news ECSA, to decarbonize shipping it is better to impose requirements to fuel suppliers rather than ships

Otherwise - warns Dorsman - such a measure would be difficult to apply and would have serious consequences on the market. The association opens up the introduction of a measure based on the Market

The Association of European Shipowners ECSA asks the Union to European Union to allocate economic resources to the the use of low- or zero-emission naval fuels carbon dioxide, but above all calls on the EU to impose the compliance with naval fuel standards to suppliers of rather than imposing it on ships.

Stressing that the shipping industry is fully committed to the decarbonisation of maritime transport, the European Community Shipowners' Associations pointed out that the achievement of this objective depends mainly on the from the introduction of alternative fuels to this sector to zero or low emissions, fuels that must be safe and available all over the world which however -- noted the shipowners' association - do not yet exist.

In the light of this problem, the ECSA urged the EU to take a two-pronged approach: setting up a fund as part of a system that introduces a market-based measure (a market-based approach to which had previously been rejected by the shipowners' association) using the revenues obtained to finance research projects and development and to bridge the price gap between new fuels low-emission and conventional fuels; at the same time encourage fuel suppliers and ask them to include in their offer a certain share of low-fuel or low- zero carbon emissions, introducing special sub-targets and a higher multiplier for low or zero fuels emissions under the European Energy Directive Renewable.

"Introduce appropriate incentives and requirements for fuel suppliers in order to make available on the market low- and zero-carbon fuels for maritime transport - explained ECSA Secretary-General Martin Dorsman - is a prerequisite for the decarbonisation of the sector. As for the spread of all new fuels - he observed - the chicken and egg dilemma can be addressed only by introducing appropriate requirements for fuel suppliers. A fund as part of a market-based measure could promote the spread of these fuels.'

"A standard for fuel," said Dorsman, " should be aimed at fuel suppliers rather than ships which are merely fuel users. This is particularly important and should be taken into account european Commission as part of the next FuelEU proposal Maritime. We - specified the Secretary-General association of European shipowners - we are rather concerned that FuelEU Maritime may propose a fuel standard as a requirement for ships. Such a measure -- warned Dorsman -- would have serious consequences on the bunkering market and would be difficult to apply. What more importantly, it would not incentivise improvements in energy efficiency issues, whether technical, such as the use of wind energy to contribute to the propulsion of ships, heat recovery systems, the optimization of hulls and propellers and so on, or operational, such as optimization of the route, slow steaming, etc."







