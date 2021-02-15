|
February 15, 2021
|
|
- Trucking in alarm over Austria's ban on
access to carriers that do not have Covid certification
-
- Di Caterina (ALIS): we monitor the situation with the utmost
attention and priorities. UETR urges EU to lobby
on Austria
-
- The ban on access to Tyrol for road hauliers not in
possession of evidence of failure of molecular tests for
covid-19 infections alarms the covid-19 sector
logistics and transport. 'Following the decisions taken
by the German and Austrian authorities that impose the
prohibition of access to the Austrian territory of Tyrol, through the
brenner pass, to all hauliers without a
certificate attesting to the negativity of Covid-19 in
forty-eight hours earlier -- made known the Vice-President and
Director General of the Intermodal Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS), Marcello Di Caterina - ALIS is
constantly in contact since yesterday with the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport to ensure that companies in the
road transport suffer the least possible inconvenience and, of course,
consequence, to limit the economic damage in an already historical phase
severely compromised.'
-
- "We welcome- added Di Caterina -
the immediate solution identified jointly by the Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport Enrico Giovannini, by the Minister of
Defence Lorenzo Guerini and Interior Minister Luciana
lamorgese, to set up from today military garrisons for
rapid testing to road hauliers and we will continue to
monitor the situation with the utmost attention and priority,
demonstrating our full willingness to cooperate
to the resolution of critical issues.'
-
- The request for the PCR test for road hauliers who have to
entering Austria from the Italian border also alarms the Spanish
Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Transporte de España
(Fenadismer) since the measure has an impact on Spanish carriers
austria, since Italy is a territory of
almost mandatory transit for Iberian hauliers who
must enter the Alpine nation. Fenadismer relies on the good
outcome of the European Road Haulers Association (UETR) initiative
which is pressing for the European institutions to
urge the Austrian Government to implement the recommendations
issued by the EU on the free transit of goods between member states
member states, exempting hauliers from the obligation to
certification of the carrying out of health tests.
|
