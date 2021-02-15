



February 15, 2021

Di Caterina (ALIS): we monitor the situation with the utmost attention and priorities. UETR urges EU to lobby on Austria

The ban on access to Tyrol for road hauliers not in possession of evidence of failure of molecular tests for covid-19 infections alarms the covid-19 sector logistics and transport. 'Following the decisions taken by the German and Austrian authorities that impose the prohibition of access to the Austrian territory of Tyrol, through the brenner pass, to all hauliers without a certificate attesting to the negativity of Covid-19 in forty-eight hours earlier -- made known the Vice-President and Director General of the Intermodal Logistics Association Sustainable (ALIS), Marcello Di Caterina - ALIS is constantly in contact since yesterday with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to ensure that companies in the road transport suffer the least possible inconvenience and, of course, consequence, to limit the economic damage in an already historical phase severely compromised.'

"We welcome- added Di Caterina - the immediate solution identified jointly by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Enrico Giovannini, by the Minister of Defence Lorenzo Guerini and Interior Minister Luciana lamorgese, to set up from today military garrisons for rapid testing to road hauliers and we will continue to monitor the situation with the utmost attention and priority, demonstrating our full willingness to cooperate to the resolution of critical issues.'

The request for the PCR test for road hauliers who have to entering Austria from the Italian border also alarms the Spanish Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Transporte de España (Fenadismer) since the measure has an impact on Spanish carriers austria, since Italy is a territory of almost mandatory transit for Iberian hauliers who must enter the Alpine nation. Fenadismer relies on the good outcome of the European Road Haulers Association (UETR) initiative which is pressing for the European institutions to urge the Austrian Government to implement the recommendations issued by the EU on the free transit of goods between member states member states, exempting hauliers from the obligation to certification of the carrying out of health tests.







