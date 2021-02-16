



February 16, 2021

Original news On Thursday, an international webinar on the theme "Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters"

It is organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy

Next Thursday at 5.30 pm there will be a international webinar entitled "Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters" which has been organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy. The meeting will be opportunity to synergy and consolidate the network between the two maritime clusters and the debate will also focus on the recent maritime trends in the Mediterranean and how the pandemic is impacting on them in terms of goods transported and on the routes Strategic.

The four working sessions will be dedicated to short sea shipping, logistics, new energies and ports. They will introduce the works propeller club presidencies of Italy and Spain. Followed by two technical speeches curated by SRM (Study Centre of the Intesa Group sanpaolo) and the port of Barcelona and then a debate with representatives of the institutional, port, shipowner, intermodal and Associative.



Program

Opening Remarks: PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras

Umberto MASUCCI, President of The International Propeller Clubs, Italy Keynote Speakers:

Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime & Energy Dep., SRM

Lluís PARÍS, Commercial Manager of Port de Barcelona Speakers :

Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers Introduction, New Year'

Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers Introduction, New Year'

Short Sea Shipping

Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA – Logistics – Infrastructure – Transport

Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci - Gnv

Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager Grimaldi Logistics Spain

Logistics

Tomás PELLISÉ, General Manager Barcelona Container Depot

Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and General Manager ALIS

New Energies, New England

Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison

Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of Balearia

Ports, 19

Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports Association of The

Chao Sea, Operations Manager of Puertos Of The Estado Q&A Final Conclusions







