February 16, 2021
- On Thursday, an international webinar on the theme "Maritime
Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters"
- It is organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy
- Next Thursday at 5.30 pm there will be a
international webinar entitled "Maritime Competition and
cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters" which has been
organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy. The meeting will be
opportunity to synergy and consolidate the network between the two
maritime clusters and the debate will also focus on the
recent maritime trends in the Mediterranean and how the pandemic is
impacting on them in terms of goods transported and on the routes
Strategic.
- The four working sessions will be dedicated to short sea
shipping, logistics, new energies and ports. They will introduce the works
propeller club presidencies of Italy and Spain. Followed by two
technical speeches curated by SRM (Study Centre of the Intesa Group
sanpaolo) and the port of Barcelona and then a debate with representatives of the
institutional, port, shipowner, intermodal and
Associative.
- Program
Opening Remarks:
PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller
Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras
Umberto MASUCCI, President of The
International Propeller Clubs, Italy
Keynote Speakers:
Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime &
Energy Dep., SRM
Lluís PARÍS, Commercial
Manager of Port de Barcelona
Speakers :
Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers
Introduction, New Year'
Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers
Introduction, New Year'
Short Sea Shipping
Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA –
Logistics – Infrastructure – Transport
Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci -
Gnv
Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager
Grimaldi Logistics Spain
Logistics
Tomás PELLISÉ, General
Manager Barcelona Container Depot
Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and
General Manager ALIS
New Energies, New England
Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale
LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison
Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of
Balearia
Ports, 19
Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports
Association of The
Chao Sea, Operations Manager of Puertos
Of The Estado
Q&A
Final Conclusions
