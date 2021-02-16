ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
February 16, 2021

On Thursday, an international webinar on the theme "Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters"

It is organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy

Next Thursday at 5.30 pm there will be a international webinar entitled "Maritime Competition and cooperation: Spain and Italy clusters" which has been organized by the Propeller Clubs of Spain and Italy. The meeting will be opportunity to synergy and consolidate the network between the two maritime clusters and the debate will also focus on the recent maritime trends in the Mediterranean and how the pandemic is impacting on them in terms of goods transported and on the routes Strategic.

The four working sessions will be dedicated to short sea shipping, logistics, new energies and ports. They will introduce the works propeller club presidencies of Italy and Spain. Followed by two technical speeches curated by SRM (Study Centre of the Intesa Group sanpaolo) and the port of Barcelona and then a debate with representatives of the institutional, port, shipowner, intermodal and Associative.


Program

Opening Remarks:

PRESIDENTS of The International Propeller Clubs Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao y Algeciras


Umberto MASUCCI, President of The International Propeller Clubs, Italy

Keynote Speakers:


Alessandro PANARO, Head of Maritime &amp; Energy Dep., SRM


Lluís PARÍS, Commercial Manager of Port de Barcelona

Speakers :


Miguel Angel PALOMERO, Spanish Speakers Introduction, New Year'


Alessandro PANARO, Italian Speakers Introduction, New Year'


Short Sea Shipping


Zeno D'AGOSTINO, CEO RAM SpA – Logistics – Infrastructure – Transport


Matteo CATANI, CEO Grandi Navi Veloci - Gnv


Mario MASSAROTTI, General Manager Grimaldi Logistics Spain


Logistics


Tomás PELLISÉ, General Manager Barcelona Container Depot


Marcello DI CATERINA, Vice President and General Manager ALIS


New Energies, New England


Valentina INFANTE, Head of Small Scale LNG Business Development and Sales -Edison


Georges BASSOUL, General Manager of Balearia


Ports, 19


Daniele ROSSI, President Italian Ports Association of The


Chao Sea, Operations Manager of Puertos Of The Estado

Q&amp;A

Final Conclusions




