February 16, 2021
- Completed a project for process optimization
logistics in the port of Genoa
- The aim has been to develop technologies and
innovative solutions to support chain digitization
Logistics
- The "#LogisticsDataSpace" project has been completed
for the optimization of logistics processes in the port of Genoa
co-financed by the Liguria Region under the ERDF programme
2014-20 of the EU. The initiative was aimed at developing
innovative technologies and solutions to support digitalization
of the supply chain by making trade more efficient
information technology through the creation of a platform that allows
to paperlessly manage some of the processes related to the
Transportation.
- Started in August 2018, the project saw Aitek engaged,
Telematics Hub, M3S, Circle, Click&Find and Selesta Engineering and
has benefited from the support of the University of
Genoa.
- In particular, the project provided for the development of:
the next generation of ports that evolves the traditional concept of
crossing intended as a simple passage of access to port areas;
a system of interchange and synchronization of data and operations
based on Data Grid and Blockchain technologies; a system for the
access control that allows people to be identified (with
particular interest in the identification of drivers
means of transport) via mobile devices; a system of
interface and terminal automation possible thanks to "services
federations" of the new generation as part of the so-called
Internet of Things (IoT) that track goods
ensuring efficiency, safety and transparency.
