ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

17 February 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 08:13 GMT+1



February 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Completed a project for process optimization logistics in the port of Genoa

The aim has been to develop technologies and innovative solutions to support chain digitization Logistics

The "#LogisticsDataSpace" project has been completed for the optimization of logistics processes in the port of Genoa co-financed by the Liguria Region under the ERDF programme 2014-20 of the EU. The initiative was aimed at developing innovative technologies and solutions to support digitalization of the supply chain by making trade more efficient information technology through the creation of a platform that allows to paperlessly manage some of the processes related to the Transportation.

Started in August 2018, the project saw Aitek engaged, Telematics Hub, M3S, Circle, Click&amp;Find and Selesta Engineering and has benefited from the support of the University of Genoa.

In particular, the project provided for the development of: the next generation of ports that evolves the traditional concept of crossing intended as a simple passage of access to port areas; a system of interchange and synchronization of data and operations based on Data Grid and Blockchain technologies; a system for the access control that allows people to be identified (with particular interest in the identification of drivers means of transport) via mobile devices; a system of interface and terminal automation possible thanks to "services federations" of the new generation as part of the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) that track goods ensuring efficiency, safety and transparency.




Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail