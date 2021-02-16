



February 16, 2021

Original news Completed a project for process optimization logistics in the port of Genoa

The aim has been to develop technologies and innovative solutions to support chain digitization Logistics

The "#LogisticsDataSpace" project has been completed for the optimization of logistics processes in the port of Genoa co-financed by the Liguria Region under the ERDF programme 2014-20 of the EU. The initiative was aimed at developing innovative technologies and solutions to support digitalization of the supply chain by making trade more efficient information technology through the creation of a platform that allows to paperlessly manage some of the processes related to the Transportation.

Started in August 2018, the project saw Aitek engaged, Telematics Hub, M3S, Circle, Click&Find and Selesta Engineering and has benefited from the support of the University of Genoa.

In particular, the project provided for the development of: the next generation of ports that evolves the traditional concept of crossing intended as a simple passage of access to port areas; a system of interchange and synchronization of data and operations based on Data Grid and Blockchain technologies; a system for the access control that allows people to be identified (with particular interest in the identification of drivers means of transport) via mobile devices; a system of interface and terminal automation possible thanks to "services federations" of the new generation as part of the so-called Internet of Things (IoT) that track goods ensuring efficiency, safety and transparency.







