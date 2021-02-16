ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
February 16, 2021

Order worth $442 million to DSME for four container containers

They will be completed by September 2023

South Korean shipbuilding group Daewoo Shipbuilding &amp; Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) announced today that it has obtained from a European shipowner an order for the construction of four container container container. The value of the order is 486.3 billion of won ($442 million), a figure from which it can be inferred that the four ships will have a capacity of about 14-15,000 teu. The new accounting carriers will be delivered by September 2023.





