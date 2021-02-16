|
February 16, 2021
improving Triton's performance
- The positive trend continues in 2021
- After five consecutive quarters of decline, in the last quarter
2020 revenues from intermodal container charterer Triton
Container International increased by +1.8% to equal
to $337.3 million compared to $331.2 million in the fourth quarter
quarter of the previous year. On the other hand, after four
consecutive quarters of decrease, operating costs that are
amounted to $172.3 million (-2.0%). After a series of
negative performance, operating profit and net profit recorded
a marked improvement to 190.4% respectively
million dollars (+17.0%) and $125.7 million (+50.1%).
- "Triton's performance in the fourth quarter was
explained the company's CEO, Brian Sondey -
have continued to benefit from the strong demand for rentals and are
been further supported by extraordinary sales prices of the
used containers. If in the first half of 2020 traffic is
been weak due to the persistent impact of the dispute
between the United States and China and the beginning of the pandemic of
Covid-19 - added Sondey - containerized traffic volumes
rebounded sharply in the third quarter and in the
second half of the year were well above the
pre-pandemic levels. The surge in traffic volumes in the
second semester -- observed Sondey -- was towed
from the easing at the end of the second quarter of lockdowns in the
the US and Europe and the shift in consumer spending
from activities and services to goods. Generally our
customers did not expect this rapid resumption of traffic and
all the major shipping companies have had the
need to equip itself with a significant additional number of
container. To meet their container needs, companies
have relied mainly on the market for
rentals and Triton secured a significant share of
rental transactions thanks to our market leadership
regarding container supply capacity and our
reputation for reliability.'
- Sondey announced that since the beginning of the third quarter of the
last year Triton delivered to customers or made arrangements with
for the supply of a total of more than 1.3 containers
million teu and that at 31 December last the use of the fleet
of the company, which had a consistency of more than 6.2
million teu, had reached 98.9%.
- In the whole of 2020, Triton's revenues totalled 1.21
billion dollars, down -1.9% year-on-year
operating expenses increased by +4.0% in 2019.
$719.1 million. Operating profit was 641.4
million dollars (-8.0%) and net profit of 329.8 million (-6.7%).
- Sondey also announced that for the company 2021 is
started positively, as the demand for containers continues
to be very high and Triton has in place agreements for the delivery of
in the first half of this year of new containers for about
600,000 teu. In addition, he added, "the current quotations
of the new container orders are of the order of $3, 500 per
a 20' container for dry loads, rental rates on the
market are well above the average of our portfolio and the
the selling prices of used containers continue to rise.'
